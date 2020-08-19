0

Euro Dollar Outlook: Price Action Stalls Ahead of FOMC
2020-08-19 11:10:00
EURUSD Clears 1.1900 and S&P 500 Hits Notches a Record, Are These Trends?
2020-08-19 03:15:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
2020-08-19 20:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, NZD/USD Price Outlook Based on Retail Positioning
2020-08-19 04:00:00
Gold Price Wavers as USD Jumps Post-FOMC Minutes
2020-08-19 18:36:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Yearly High, UK Inflation Picks Up
2020-08-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses

Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses

2020-08-19 20:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones Price Outlook:

Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses

The Dow Jones dipped slightly following the release of FOMC meeting minutes Wednesday afternoon. In the transcript it was revealed Fed officials have pondered yield curve control as a possible policy option.While gold prices dropped and the US Dollar spiked, equity markets suffered only minor losses. To be sure, the underlying tailwind behind stocks remains intact after the Fed announced large scale asset purchases are officially part of the conventional monetary policy toolkit.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – August 2020)

dow jones price chart forecast

Therefore, the fundamentals beneath the current rally in stocks appear largely unchanged and the losses, at present, have not materially altered the technical picture. Together with a distinct lack of volatility due to seasonality, the Dow Jones looks well positioned to continue its current journey higher.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

That said, timid price action – reflected by the shrinking average true range - will work to keep a lid on price action, so I am hesitant to suggest a sudden charge higher in favor of a continuation of the norm.

Wall Street MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 1% 0%
Weekly 39% -9% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Further still, IG Client Sentiment data reveals retail positioning is heavily skewed to the downside, which may be another indication that the Dow Jones will continue to rise despite initial losses and waning price activity. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for further updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

