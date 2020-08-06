Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Mired by Trump Tariffs on Metals

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
2020-08-06 18:55:00
EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
2020-08-06 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: New Highs Beget New Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-06 15:15:00
Gold Price Surge May Be Losing Steam, US Fiscal Stimulus Eyed
2020-08-06 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
2020-08-06 06:31:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-06 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels
2020-08-06 15:30:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Turkish #Lira fell to an all-time low versus the US Dollar and Euro on Thursday following disruptions in Turkey’s money markets. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ZsGCpwcLr4 https://t.co/WbX87ZeiLg
  • 🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (JUL) Actual: 44 Previous: 31.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (JUL) due at 22:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 31.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • After a brief pause at the end of July, the #gold price rally has resumed full steam ahead in August, with fresh all-time highs emerging for each of the past three days.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/tNl7KTX8CD https://t.co/4I5nHcw1GM
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 104.74 S2: 105.3 S1: 105.52 R1: 106.08 R2: 106.42 R3: 106.98 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • White House Chief of Staff Meadows says stimulus discussions will last as long as needed tonight - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.61% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.60% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tnW4af9aVr
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 7.24% Gold: 1.33% Oil - US Crude: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YbvtFCzKwH
  • US moves to tighten disclosure requirements for Chinese listed securities on US exchanges - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.93%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2L02UUzPZP
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Mired by Trump Tariffs on Metals

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Mired by Trump Tariffs on Metals

2020-08-06 22:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: LOONIE AT RISK WITH TRUMP SET TO SLAP 10% TARIFF ON CANADIAN ALUMINUM IN SPITE OF USMCA DEAL

  • Canadian Dollar starts to edge lower on the back of fresh US-Canada trade war headlines
  • USD/CAD price action attempts to base with Trump announces tariffs on Canadian aluminum
  • The Loonie also looks at risk owing to a scheduled release of monthly jobs data due Friday

The Canadian Dollar, or Loonie, drifts into the hot seat as US President Trump hints at imposing a 10% tariff on aluminum imports from Canada. As one might expect, the news is weighing positively on USD/CAD price action with the major currency pair trading more than 50-pips above intraday lows driven by an influx of Canadian Dollar selling pressure.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: 2-HOUR TIME FRAME (27 JULY TO 06 AUGUST 2020)

USD CAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Forecast Trump Aluminum Tariff

Recent USD/CAD buying looks to have developed an intermittent base around the 1.3250-price level as the Greenback advances and prints a string of higher lows. This area of technical support could serve as a potential demand zone for USD/CAD going forward, and the Canadian Dollar could face additional selling if the 10% duty on aluminum levied by President Trump prompts Prime Minister Trudeau to escalate matters into a tit-for-tat tariff spat.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 5% 3%
Weekly 0% 12% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

These developments follow the new USMCA trade deal ratified earlier this year that just went into effect this past July. President Trump, or the ‘tariff man’ as some say, stated that Canadian producers of industrial metals have broken commitments to curb aluminum exports into the United States. The Canadian aluminum industry contributes nearly $5-billion to annual GDP, and approximately 75% of production is exported to the United States.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 2019 TO AUGUST 2020)

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USDCAD Forecast Trump Tariffs on Canada Aluminum

USD/CAD price action could face an uphill battle, however, and may keep bullish bets at bay. This is particularly in consideration of widespread US Dollar weakness endured over the last several weeks that has pressured the DXY Index to a two-year low. Yet, Canadian Dollar bears might make a push here with USD/CAD searching for support around February lows.

Perhaps the 1.3350-price zone, which roughly aligns with the 8-day moving average, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the currency pair’s year-to-date trading range, and not to mention last month’s swing low, could serve as a potential topside objective for USD/CAD bulls before a broader trend reversal comes into consideration.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

That said, potential for Dollar volatility looks quite elevated due in large part to expected uncertainty surrounding the release of high-impact employment reports from both Canada and the US. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, jobs data is scheduled to cross market wires Friday, August 07 at 12:30 GMT, and thus leaves USD/CAD price action at risk. Likewise, the direction of crude oil prices, which typically maintains a strong positive correlation with the Canadian Dollar, could weigh materially on USD/CAD as well.

Keep Reading - USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY Latest: Euro bulls persistent on topside resistance
EUR/JPY Latest: Euro bulls persistent on topside resistance
2020-08-06 17:00:00
USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Jump to Record Highs on Lira Weakness
USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Jump to Record Highs on Lira Weakness
2020-08-06 16:00:00
AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Nearing 2020 High Ahead of NFP Data
AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Nearing 2020 High Ahead of NFP Data
2020-08-06 15:43:00
EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
2020-08-06 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.