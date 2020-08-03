US Dollar Volatility: AUD/USD & NZD/USD Turn to RBA & Jobs Data

$USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 101.69 S2: 103.54 S1: 104.71 R1: 106.56 R2: 107.23 R3: 109.08 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Recent US Dollar momentum continued this morning as the ISM manufacturing report for July crossed the wires at 54.2, beating expectations of 53.6. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/SjyF4Isusa https://t.co/OLjcnYc6Yy

Fed's Evans says negative interest rates not likely to be used 'at any point' - BBG

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kuUc4jMe1y

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.04% Silver: -0.50% Oil - US Crude: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QCAKP3nWlV

USD aims to claw back recent downside as the Euro and Australian Dollar waver. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/XQZ1zfEkB2 https://t.co/dyyUuCcnSj

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.55%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FCHH1iXcQc

RT @ZabelinDimitri: Tuesday, August 4 🇺🇸US factory orders 🇨🇦Canada manufacturing PMI 🇦🇺RBA rate decision 🇿🇦South Africa economic outlook (…

Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.10% France 40: -0.12% FTSE 100: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/apNHTkHYmZ