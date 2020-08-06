USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Jump to Record Highs on Lira Weakness

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
2020-08-06 11:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Rates at Risk as Rising Covid-19 Cases Sour Sentiment
2020-08-06 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: New Highs Beget New Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-06 15:15:00
Gold Price Surge May Be Losing Steam, US Fiscal Stimulus Eyed
2020-08-06 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
2020-08-06 06:31:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-06 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels
2020-08-06 15:30:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 3.4% Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.04% France 40: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.09% US 500: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1YBsxDGpxy
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: Upon departing the Oval Office for Ohio, I’ve notified my staff to continue working on an Executive Order with respect…
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • Japanese #Yen Outlook: $USDJPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels - https://t.co/3Q9KuieaSE https://t.co/iMyJx8fBwL
  • House Speaker Pelosi says "we have to think big" regarding stimulus $DXY $SPX
  • Hey traders! Get your Thursday market highlighs from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/com5RRIcDN
  • The @bankofengland left all policy measures unchanged today, in line with market expectations, and warned that Q2 GDP is likely to be over 20% lower than Q4 2019. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/2VW5eo6n4e https://t.co/b5JDaKwSy9
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.38% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/REQGchSDuu
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.11% US 500: -0.21% Germany 30: -0.43% France 40: -0.87% FTSE 100: -1.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TBhojLnpbO
USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Jump to Record Highs on Lira Weakness

USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Jump to Record Highs on Lira Weakness

2020-08-06 16:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Turkish Lira, USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Talking Points:

  • Turkish Lira sinks as USD/TRY, EUR/TRY rise to record high
  • Money market distress preceded Lira volatility
  • Pandemic pressures exert further pressure on FX reserves

The Turkish Lira fell to an all-time low versus the US Dollar and Euro on Thursday following disruptions in Turkey’s money markets, along with an already shaky fundamental backdrop. USD/TRY and EUR/TRY were trading over 3% higher in Thursday’s session, and year-to-date, both currency pairs have appreciated north of 20%.

USD/TRY Daily Price Chart

Turkish Lira vs USD Chart

Source: IG Charts

As previously mentioned, money market disruptions appear to be a primary driver behind the sudden decline in the Lira, as overnight borrowing costs hit record highs earlier this week. While the soaring interest rate on swap transactions remains the probable precursor, the fundamental backdrop for the once beloved EM currency has deteriorated substantially following the COVID-19 pandemic.

EUR/TRY Daily Price Chart

EURO VS Lira price chart

Source: IG Charts

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Since the pandemic and the resulting economic fallout, Turkey has increased its currency intervention measures to pin the Lira under seven per dollar. Given the current pricing, these efforts appear insufficient, for now. Consequently, these measures possibly depleted Turkey’s FX reserves further, which may put continued pressure on the Lira in the short-term. According to the latest external sector report from the IMF, Turkey’s net international reserves dropped to $26 billion USD since the start of the year.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Nearing 2020 High Ahead of NFP Data
AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Nearing 2020 High Ahead of NFP Data
2020-08-06 15:43:00
EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
2020-08-06 11:00:00
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) vs Canadian Dollar (CAD): Levels to Watch
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) vs Canadian Dollar (CAD): Levels to Watch
2020-08-06 08:05:00
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
2020-08-06 06:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/TRY
EUR/TRY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.