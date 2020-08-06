AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Nearing 2020 High Ahead of NFP Data

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
2020-08-06 11:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Rates at Risk as Rising Covid-19 Cases Sour Sentiment
2020-08-06 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: New Highs Beget New Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-06 15:15:00
Gold Price Surge May Be Losing Steam, US Fiscal Stimulus Eyed
2020-08-06 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
2020-08-06 06:31:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-06 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels
2020-08-06 15:30:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.61% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.43% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.37% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qChN4x7BRN
  • 🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 3.4% Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.04% France 40: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.09% US 500: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1YBsxDGpxy
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: Upon departing the Oval Office for Ohio, I’ve notified my staff to continue working on an Executive Order with respect…
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • Japanese #Yen Outlook: $USDJPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels - https://t.co/3Q9KuieaSE https://t.co/iMyJx8fBwL
  • House Speaker Pelosi says "we have to think big" regarding stimulus $DXY $SPX
  • Hey traders! Get your Thursday market highlighs from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/com5RRIcDN
  • The @bankofengland left all policy measures unchanged today, in line with market expectations, and warned that Q2 GDP is likely to be over 20% lower than Q4 2019. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/2VW5eo6n4e https://t.co/b5JDaKwSy9
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.38% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/REQGchSDuu
AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Nearing 2020 High Ahead of NFP Data

AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Nearing 2020 High Ahead of NFP Data

2020-08-06 15:43:00
Richard Snow, Markets Writer
Share:

AUD/USD Analysis:

  • AUD/USD has continued its impressive rise since the March low buoyed by increasing commodity prices and a softer dollar
  • Should the current momentum continue, the Aussie Dollar could be within striking distance of the yearly high as the focus shifts to US NFP data on Friday
  • IG Client Sentiment data shows nearly 60% of traders remain short amid surge in daily and weekly longs

Aussie Dollar Eyes Yearly High Should Bullish Run Continue

The Australian Dollar has enjoyed a prolonged bullish run, buoyed by rising commodity prices and a weaker US Dollar. The pair surged above the June swing high (0.7064) and the 61.8% Fib level (drawn from the 2018 high to the 2020 low) and now looks the next area of potential resistance at 0.7295 – the yearly high.

NFP data on Friday has the potential to increase volatility in the pair as the American economy struggles to reduce unemployment with 1.6 million jobs estimated to be shed in July.

AUD/USD Daily chart

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

US Dollar Poses Potential Challenge for Aussie Bull Run

While the Australian Dollar has strengthened against the US Dollar, the greenback is at a crucial juncture as it looks to hold above the recent area of resistance of 9250 as the RSI edges closer to breaking above the oversold zone, which has not occurred yet.

AUD/USD Key Technical Levels

Should the 9250 level hold for the DXY, AUD bears may halt or apply downward pressure to the current AUD/USD bullish move. A turn lower for the pair brings the 61.8% Fib level back into focus and potentially the 0.7000 psychological level.

On the other hand, should DXY break down below 9250 it then brings into play the 9200 psychological level which may turn out to be supportive of a further advance in AUD/USD. Areas of potential resistance for Aussie bulls include the yearly high of 0.7295, followed by the 0.7394 swing high and potentially the 0.7500 psych level.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart with Key Levels

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

IG Client Sentiment Not Ruling Out a Reversal

  • At the time of writing, AUD/USD retail trader data shows 40.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.48 to 1
  • When operating with a contrarian view with respect to IG Client Sentiment, the fact traders are net- short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.
AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -5% 0%
Weekly 4% -3% 0%
Find out where most AUD/USD traders are positioned
Get My Guide
  • The number of traders net-long is 14.00% higher than yesterday and 11.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.32% lower than yesterday and 0.42% higher from last week.
  • Traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current AUD/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Jump to Record Highs on Lira Weakness
USD/TRY, EUR/TRY Jump to Record Highs on Lira Weakness
2020-08-06 16:00:00
EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
2020-08-06 11:00:00
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) vs Canadian Dollar (CAD): Levels to Watch
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) vs Canadian Dollar (CAD): Levels to Watch
2020-08-06 08:05:00
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
2020-08-06 06:31:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.