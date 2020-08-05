0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-08-04 15:30:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-04 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Drifts Sideways as Stocks Sputter
2020-08-04 20:36:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI
2020-08-05 01:00:00
Gold Price Blasts Through $2000 to Mark Fresh Record High
2020-08-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes PMIs & BoE Inflation
2020-08-04 17:00:00
GBP/USD, USD Index Charts and More
2020-08-04 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • If you missed this week's session on IGCS where I discussed recent trends in the #DowJones, #CrudeOil, $USDCAD and gold prices, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/khz8Mx2qXk
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Home Loans MoM (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -10.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Investment Lending for Homes (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -15.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • 🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 2.7% Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • 🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 2.7 Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • The Euro may pay the price for the EU’s stance on its digital sovereignty while the US Dollar eyes closely-scrutinized US fiscal stimulus talks.. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Ga3DdHod7j https://t.co/p7NWcPFZdD
  • Could $AUDJPY be readying to extend higher in the near term? The pair seems to be forming an Ascending Triangle chart pattern in recent weeks/days Learn more about what this could mean here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/ascending-triangle.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/SxMXq4K5tS
  • The silver price rally paused at the end of July as traders took profit and rebalanced their portfolio holdings. Get your $XAG market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/Ju78H80D5I https://t.co/5ClShzAq05
  • - 💸Stock markets rallied with commodity-linked assets amid ongoing US stimulus talks - 🇳🇿NZD rallied after local jobs data published strong employment figures - 🇦🇺🇳🇿#AUDNZD may now aggressively retreat from descending 5-year resistance channel https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/04/New-Zealand-Dollar-Rallies-on-Stellar-Jobs-Data-AUDNZD-to-Reverse.html
Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI

Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI

2020-08-05 01:00:00
Margaret Yang,
Share:

HANG SENG INDEX, CHINA A50 INDEX, GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Financial sector led a decent rebound in Hang Seng, which is now facing a resistance at 25,000.
  • China A50 index climbed to its 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 15,400 as US stocks rose
  • Gold prices broke US$ 2,000 for the first time in history, as the US Dollar fell

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index (HSI) stock benchmark rebounded 2% yesterday with higher trading volume, as the financial sector jumped 2.37%. AIA (+4.1%), Tencent (+2.04%), CCB (+2.64%) were among the biggest contributors to the index’s gains. Besides, technology shares not included in the HSI registered strong gains, including Meituan (+8.67%), Alibaba (+3.34%), Xiaomi (+3.2%) and JD.COM (+1.94%). Expectations for the launch of the Hang Seng Technology Index, which is perceived to be China’s equivalent of the Nasdaq, has boosted technology shares recently.

The Wall Street stocks registered another upbeat session last night, which may send positive cues to Asia-Pacific’s opening. The rally in gold prices and treasury futures, however, signaled rising demand for safety as the ongoing virus relief stimulus talks in Washington seems to have stalled.

Sector-wise, finance (+2.37%) and properties (+2.14%) were leading whist utilities (+0.46%) and commerce & industry (+1.66%) were lagging.

Hang Seng Sector performance 4-8-2020

Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI

Technically, the Hang Seng Index attempted to break out of its ‘descending channel’ as shown in the chart below. It has also reached a phycological resistance level at 25,000. The downward sloped 100-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line may also exert some selling pressure at around that level. A meaningful break above this level would likely lead to a trend reversal and open room to more upside potential.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI

FTSE China A50 Index Outlook:

China A50 futures edged higher after a strong US trading session, extending its gains for a fifth day. The recent rally in the Shanghai and Shenzhen composites has likely slowed down as profit-taking activities kicked in.

Today’s release of the Caixin PMI readings will help to paint a clearer picture of China’s economic activities, especially in the service sector. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI released earlier this week came in at 52.8, beating a consensus forecast of 51.3 and also registering its highest reading in a decade.

Technically, the index has likely arrived a key resistance level at 15,400 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Breaking this level will likely open room for potential upside towards 16,500.

FTSE China A50 IndexDaily Chart

Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI

Gold Prices Outlook:

Gold prices scrapped resistance at US$ 2,000 and moved higher to US$ 2,020 – a record high. A weakening US Dollar and uncertainties surrounding the US stimulus package were among the drivers behind the move, but we should bear in mind that historic monetary easing is the long-term catalyst for precious metal prices.

Technically, it is difficult to establish a clear resistance level when prices are at record highs. The trend is likely to remain bullish until it reverses. The key question is when. The RSI indicator has been traveling at extreme overbought levels for two weeks, suggesting a technical pullback may happen any time.

Gold PricesDaily Chart

Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Drifts Sideways as Stocks Sputter
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Drifts Sideways as Stocks Sputter
2020-08-04 20:36:00
AUD/USD Forecast: AUD/USD Clings to Trendline with Bearish Sentiment
AUD/USD Forecast: AUD/USD Clings to Trendline with Bearish Sentiment
2020-08-04 19:00:00
GBP Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes PMIs & BoE Inflation
GBP Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes PMIs & BoE Inflation
2020-08-04 17:00:00
GBP/USD, USD Index Charts and More
GBP/USD, USD Index Charts and More
2020-08-04 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50
Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.