0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-04 02:00:00
Euro Forecast: Resistance Holds, For Now - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-03 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall If Markets Make Good on Bearish Chart Setup
2020-08-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Threatens Bull Breakout, 2k in Sight
2020-08-03 18:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar at Risk, GBP/USD Weakness - FX Seasonality for Month Ahead
2020-08-04 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE Shrugs Off BP Results, GBP/USD Stable
2020-08-04 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.51%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ksZb47Q1ju
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.02% Gold: -0.05% Oil - US Crude: -1.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IuTlruHViM
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.21% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VGWu5Ly7Vm
  • RT @LibrariumViews: Just out - Insightful conversation with @Halsrethink on the @MartinSEssex show: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/podcasts/2020/07/29/harald-malmgren-global-economy.html Much ground cov…
  • $USD is looking more stable this week. I'll be talking about that and much more in my market #sentiment webinar at half past the hour. Do join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?ref-author=essex&CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • The Evening Star candlestick is a three-candle pattern that signals a reversal in the market and is commonly used to trade forex. Learn more about the evening star candlestick pattern here: https://t.co/8OTE7m01IG https://t.co/ny7JOaZfLd
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.09% Wall Street: -0.10% FTSE 100: -0.13% US 500: -0.21% Germany 30: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WO4z0wuX77
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/zyX9aOGwnO
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/k5QVoPUfKH
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/Ivf0i9c1UX
New Zealand Dollar at Risk, GBP/USD Weakness - FX Seasonality for Month Ahead

New Zealand Dollar at Risk, GBP/USD Weakness - FX Seasonality for Month Ahead

2020-08-04 09:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

NZD, GBP Analysis & News

  • NZD/USD Underperforms in August (Falling 9 of last 11 years)
  • NZD/JPY at Risk From RBNZ
  • GBP/USD Seasonal Tendency to Weaken in August

Much like in May, the beginning of August typically sees increased noise with regard to seasonal trends at a time in the year that markets tend to be somewhat quieter. That said, this report looks at the seasonal patterns across major G10 FX pairs.

NZD/USD Underperforms in August (Falling 9 of last 11 years)

A striking observation in the August seasonal trends is the tendency for NZD/USD to underperform, which has fallen 9 times in the last 11 years. On average, the pair has dropped 1.8% since 2009, while in the past 5 years the performance has been even worse at -2.58%. In contrast, investors tend to demand safe-havens over cyclical currencies with both the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc outperforming its counterparts on average since 2009. In turn, this highlights that in a typically more volatile month for risk sentiment, investors tend to be positioned more defensively.

NZD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 30% 12%
Weekly 4% 17% 12%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

NZD/JPY at Risk From RBNZ

That said, on the seasonal front NZD/JPY appears most vulnerable to the downside. Alongside this, with risks of the RBNZ looking to ease monetary policy further and potentially looking to curb the recent strength in the New Zealand Dollar, this raises the likelihood that NZD/JPY can follow its seasonal pattern.

GBP/USD Seasonal Tendency to Weaken in August

Elsewhere, GBP/USD does not tend to fare well in August with the pair falling 4 times in the last 5 years (-1% on average in the last 5 years). As such, in light of the rally in to 1.31-1.32 in July, the Pound is at risk of a corrective move lower, particularly as CFTC positioning data is yet to show belief in the rally, given that speculators have continued to get more bearish as the Pound has risen.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

FX Seasonality for August

New Zealand Dollar at Risk, GBP/USD Weakness - FX Seasonality for Month Ahead

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

NZD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

New Zealand Dollar at Risk, GBP/USD Weakness - FX Seasonality for Month Ahead

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE Shrugs Off BP Results, GBP/USD Stable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE Shrugs Off BP Results, GBP/USD Stable
2020-08-04 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Spikes Higher as RBA Keeps Monetary Policy Settings Steady
Australian Dollar Spikes Higher as RBA Keeps Monetary Policy Settings Steady
2020-08-04 05:00:00
ASX 200 May Rise on Strong US Leads, RBA Meeting in Focus
ASX 200 May Rise on Strong US Leads, RBA Meeting in Focus
2020-08-04 01:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Reversal Attempt Eyed vs EUR & AUD
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Reversal Attempt Eyed vs EUR & AUD
2020-08-03 16:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.