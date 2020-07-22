0

EUR/USD Hits an 18-Month High Then Wobbles After the US Orders China to Close its Consulate
2020-07-22 09:30:00
S&P 500, EURUSD, Gold - Debate Over Breakouts Versus Bubbles
2020-07-22 02:20:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as US-China Tensions Heat Up
2020-07-22 06:39:00
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
2020-07-21 23:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold Price Leaving Behind 1800 Hurdle, Silver Going Parabolic
2020-07-22 12:30:00
Gold Rally Outpaced by Silver While Net Long USD Exposure Persists
2020-07-22 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite Trade Deal Concerns
2020-07-22 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups - Webinar
2020-07-21 18:59:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
US Dollar Drops to Huge Level: Risk of Breakdown if Support Fails

US Dollar Drops to Huge Level: Risk of Breakdown if Support Fails

2020-07-22 11:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Price Analysis & News

  • US Dollar Getting Left Behind in Global Recovery
  • EU Deal is a Game Changer for the Euro
  • Weaker US Dollar is the Path of Least Resistance

US Dollar Getting Left Behind in Global Recovery

The drop in the US Dollar has been somewhat relentless in recent weeks, with the DXY failing to put up a fight against to curb the selling. Among the key factors behind this has been the continued improvement in market conditions, which in turn has seen equity markets pushing higher. As such, investors have sought out assets denominated in foreign currencies as optimism increases over a potential recovery thus weighing on the greenback amid its strong negative correlation to risk assets.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

Strong Negative Correlation Between US Dollar and Risk Assets

US Dollar Drops to Huge Level: Risk of Breakdown if Support Fails

Source: Refinitiv

EU Deal is a Game Changer for the Euro

Elsewhere, a topic we have mentioned previously has been on the precipitous drop in US real yields, falling deeper into negative territory and further eroding support for the greenback and instead benefiting precious metals. Alongside this, the EU’s historic deal on joint fiscal action has been a game-changer for the Euro, making Euro-denominated assets a more attractive place for investors.

US Dollar Drops to Huge Level: Risk of Breakdown if Support Fails

Source: Refinitiv, Ratio between S&P 500 and STOXX 600.

Weaker US Dollar is the Path of Least Resistance

The greenback is now hovering around pivotal support at the 95.00 handle. The level has generally held steady over the past 18-months, a firm break below paves the way for further losses towards 92-93. While the path of least resistance is most definitely lower, there is a concern of chasing the greenback lower, given that short USD bet is very much a crowded trade and thus is vulnerable to a possible snapback. That said, the longer optimism remains rife in financial markets, the longer the dollar remains under pressure.

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

US Dollar Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

US Dollar Drops to Huge Level: Risk of Breakdown if Support Fails

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

