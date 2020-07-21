Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 React to Symbolic EU Deal

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pulls Back from July High as EU Splits COVID Recovery Fund
2020-07-21 05:00:00
S&P 500, EURUSD Hit 5-Month and 18-Month Highs Without a True Break
2020-07-21 02:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk Despite Push to 9-Month High as Earnings Loom
2020-07-21 06:16:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout
2020-07-20 18:38:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.07%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2Q3ud7nv55
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.73% Oil - US Crude: 2.43% Gold: 0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UOc1FyS5hP
  • Coming up at half past the hour. Please join me if you can https://t.co/mfoU5r6ocJ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.73% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pSBlp83pgt
  • Last month, USD/CAD pulled up from a multi-month tumble and started a trend-less move. Will today’s Canadian retail sales numbers for May (13:30UK) push the pair in a clear direction? #USDCAD, #Canadiandollar https://t.co/RalYqOuidi
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.77% France 40: 1.38% Wall Street: 0.85% US 500: 0.75% FTSE 100: 0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tD3xS9Y1ub
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/htoHfw8yAa
  • Gold Prices at Risk Despite Push to 9-Month High as Earnings Loom - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/21/Gold-Prices-at-Risk-Despite-Push-to-9-Month-High-as-Earnings-Loom.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #earningsseason https://t.co/1gCCeM6PqM
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/zeRKMwifJf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ySQ3JYn3Bz
Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 React to Symbolic EU Deal

Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 React to Symbolic EU Deal

2020-07-21 09:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Price Analysis & News

  • European Indices Gain as EU Agrees Symbolic Deal
  • Euro Stoxx 50 | Topside Challenges in the Short-Term
  • FTSE MIB | Peripheral Indices Look Set to Outperform
  • IBEX 35 | Time to Play Catch Up

European Indices Gain as EU Agrees Symbolic Deal

After a longer than expected EU Summit, a breakthrough had finally been reached with EU officials for a EUR 750bln recovery fund package. While the details show a reduction in grants to EUR 390bln from the original proposal of EUR 500bln, the fact that the EU has set a precedent of debt mutualisation is the main takeaway. As such, this is a positive take for the market with the ECB no longer being the only game in town.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Euro Stoxx 50 | Topside Challenges in the Short-Term

Risks are tilted to the upside for the Euro Stoxx 50, having made a firm break above 3400. In the short-term, topside challenges reside at 3468 and 3485, whereby a close above confirms the bullish bias. In turn, this raises the scope for a challenge towards 3600 in the absence of a fresh negative catalyst.

On the downside, prior resistance at 3400 is seen as initial support, while more support resides at 3230-3245. A retest to these levels and a break below could neutralise the positive outlook.

Euro Stoxx Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 React to Symbolic EU Deal

Source: IG

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

FTSE MIB | Peripheral Indices Look Set to Outperform

As the EU recovery funds remained mostly in favour of Southern countries such as Italy and Spain, peripheral indices may outperform relative to its counterparts, putting the FTSE MIB on a solid path. While initial resistance is seen at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, the index remains in a broad uptrend. Momentum signals also remain in favour of further upside and thus the key focus on the topside is at 22000. Outlook remains positive on a hold above 20,850 (200DMA), failure maintain a foothold could see a push lower towards 20500, before the 20000 figure.

FTSE MIB Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 React to Symbolic EU Deal

Source: IG

IBEX 35 | Time to Play Catch Up

Much like its peripheral counterparts, the IBEX 35 is stands to outperform relative to core markets. Alongside this, with the IBEX 35 yet to close its March gap, the index has catching up to do, particularly as momentum indicators have yet to move within close vicinity to elevated levels. As such, a breakout from its recent range places the index on course for a test of 8000 (June peak). That said, an upside bias is likely to be negated on a close by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

IBEX 35 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 React to Symbolic EU Deal

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Testing 0.90 After EU Summit Deal
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Testing 0.90 After EU Summit Deal
2020-07-21 08:00:00
Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?
Indian Rupee Gains on US Tariff Rollback Proposal, Nifty 50 to Follow?
2020-07-21 03:00:00
Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices
Silver Outlook: XAG/USD Poised to Rise as Stimulus Underpins Metal Prices
2020-07-21 02:00:00
ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
ASX 200 Faces Resistance at 6100, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
2020-07-21 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

IBEX 35
EU Stocks 50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.