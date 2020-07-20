NZD/USD, NZD/JPY May Wilt as Covid-19 Concerns Halt Trans-Tasman Bubble

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD May Fall Despite Rising Covid-19 Cases, Euro Holding Breath on EU Summit
2020-07-19 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Struggles For Momentum- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-19 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-19 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Finds Support at 25,000 as China A-Shares Rebound
2020-07-20 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Contracts Below Critical Resistance
2020-07-18 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD May Receive a Boost Next Week on Vaccine News
2020-07-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/3:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/9st1UguB7Y
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.14% Silver: -0.39% Oil - US Crude: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MnxhEl9lxI
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/O8xiMIoygN
  • #EUsummit update: talks to presumably continue at 04:15 GMT.
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.85%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/N6czAkpyCc
  • Market snapshot: US equity futures down, USD slightly up with #EUR
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross-market outlook in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/IwOkLbUOwz
  • Hello there, traders! For my piece outlining how geopolitical risks may impact markets in the week ahead, I will be reviewing the following themes: - #EUsummit (whether we get an answer or not) - #Brexit talks - US fiscal policy and Trump's payroll tax idea Report out at 4GMT.
  • RT @DanielGMoss: 🇳🇿 $NZD Outlook 🇳🇿 $NZDUSD may break lower after forming a potential Double Top reversal pattern at key resistance. $NZD…
  • BoJ members: - Need to more carefully consider more easing action - Vital to keep stability in market - Vital to keep supporting funding of companies - Policy framework adaptable to various developments (BBG)
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY May Wilt as Covid-19 Concerns Halt Trans-Tasman Bubble

NZD/USD, NZD/JPY May Wilt as Covid-19 Concerns Halt Trans-Tasman Bubble

2020-07-20 00:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, Trans-Tasman Bubble, Tourism, New Zealand Economy – Talking Points:

  • Deteriorating health outcomes in Australia have halted the planned implementation of a Trans-Tasman travel bubble, threatening New Zealand’s fragile economic recovery
  • NZD/USD may break lower after forming a potential Double Top reversal pattern at key resistance.
  • NZD/JPY poised to resume primary downtrend as it struggles to climb above the post-crisis highs.

The New Zealand Dollar may come under pressure in the coming weeks as Covid-19 cases surge in Australia, threatening the implementation of the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

It’s no secret that tourism is a major driver of the New Zealand economy and with international borders closed, the introduction of a travel bubble with Australia had been flagged as a potential remedy.

However, the inability to successfully supress the novel coronavirus in Australia has temporarily suspended the planned travel measures, leaving New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters “awfully frustrated” at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for allowing “this thing to get out of control in my view”.

With tourism accounting for roughly $16.2 billion and contributing roughly 9.8% to GDP, it is understandable that the Deputy Prime Minister believes a moderated version of the trans-Tasman bubble may still be a possibility soon stating, “we used to fly between our two countries and states in the 1990s [and] we can do it again”.

Having said that, the implementation of this much-desired program looks to be highly unlikely given the current state of health outcomes in Australia with Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, recently mandating the use of face masks in response to a record-breaking surge in Covid-19 cases.

To that end, the trade-sensitive New Zealand Dollar may struggle against its major counterparts as the tourism industry continues to be hampered by regional coronavirus concerns.

NZD/USD Daily Chart – Double Top Reversal in Play?

NZD/USD, NZD/JPY May Wilt as Covid-19 Concerns Halt Trans-Tasman Bubble

NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, the NZD/USD exchange rate looks poised for a reversal at key resistance as price carves out a potential Double Top just shy of the psychologically imposing 0.66 level.

Although a bullish crossover on the moving averages – the ‘faster’ 50-DMA crossing above the ‘slower’ 200-DMA – triggered a surge from the June low (0.6381) to fresh post-crisis highs, price was still unable to overcome the 2014 downtrend and 0.66 level suggesting the recent rally may be running out of steam.

Furthermore, the development of the RSI and Momentum indicators implies underlying weakness in NZD/USD rates as both technical studies fail to follow price higher, warning a potential change in trend direction is in the offing.

That being said, price looks set to slide back to support at the 78.6% Fibonacci (0.6480) and the uptrend extending from the yearly low (0.5469).

A daily close below the March high (0.6448) likely signalling a resumption of the primary downtrend, with key regions of support found at the June low (0.6380) and 61.8% Fibonacci (0.6264).

Conversely, a close above the monthly high (0.6601) may invigorate buyers, possibly carving a path to break above the 2014 downtrend and test the December high (0.6756).

NZD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 1% 0%
Weekly -5% -14% -11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/JPY Daily Chart – Primary Downtrend Back in Action?

NZD/USD, NZD/JPY May Wilt as Covid-19 Concerns Halt Trans-Tasman Bubble

NZD/JPY chart created using TradingView

Much like its NZD/USD counterpart, NZD/JPY appears ready to break lower as the downtrend extending from the yearly high (73.35) continues to serve as a pivotal inflection point for price, suppressing bullish potential and capping further upside.

Moreover, the RSI is floundering just before jumping into overbought territory is hardly a constructive sign for the risk-sensitive exchange rate, which may speak to intensifying selling pressure as the oscillator lurches below 60 to test its 4-month uptrend from the yearly extremes.

A daily close below the January low (69.99) may encourage sellers and probably open a path for a pull-back to the 200-day moving average (68.65), with a break through sentiment-defining support signalling a potential resumption of the longer-term downtrend and bringing the psychologically pivotal 68 level into play.

On the other hand, a break above the February (71.35) and June high (71.67) is needed to validate bullish potential and may result in a sustained push to test the yearly open (73.13).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng Index Finds Support at 25,000 as China A-Shares Rebound
Hang Seng Index Finds Support at 25,000 as China A-Shares Rebound
2020-07-20 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USDCAD Range Continues Post-BoC
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USDCAD Range Continues Post-BoC
2020-07-17 16:30:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Will Abysmal Netflix Earnings Dent Sentiment?
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Will Abysmal Netflix Earnings Dent Sentiment?
2020-07-17 14:00:00
EUR/USD, Gold Price & More – Charts for Next Week
EUR/USD, Gold Price & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-07-17 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
NZD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.