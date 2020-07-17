We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Eyes Fresh Highs After Break of Bullish Chart Pattern
2020-07-17 06:30:00
Will S&P 500 Smallest Range in Five Months Blow Apart After Netflix Earnings?
2020-07-17 02:46:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil
2020-07-16 21:47:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold Prices Vulnerable as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2020-07-17 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Entering 6th Week– Breakout Levels
2020-07-16 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD May Receive a Boost Next Week on Vaccine News
2020-07-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-07-16 17:05:00
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
2020-07-17 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
GBP/USD – Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • Little news from the latest round of EU/UK trade talks.
  • Lancet report on Monday will be closely parsed.
This week’s data releases did little to move Sterling against a range of major currencies, with the pair currently around one point off Monday’s high print. EU/UK trade talks continue today with little commentary out so far this week although some news about how the negotiations are progressing, or not, may well come out later today.

A report to be released by The Lancet medical journal on Monday may well be next week's driver for Sterling. An article in the Daily Telegraph suggests that the phase 1 trials of the Oxford vaccine is expected to show that it produces both antibodies and T-cells in a 'double defence' against COVID-19. The report quoted a senior source as saying, 'so far, so good. It's an important moment. But we still have a long way to go'. If the trial is successful, a vaccine may be available this year, although early 2021 may be more likely.

GBP/USD currently trades between a cluster of moving averages, supported by the 20- and 50-dma and blocked from moving higher by the 200-day moving average. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds a further layer of short-term support above the short- and medium-term moving averages at 1.2517. The pair are unlikely to break out of this week's trading range – 1.2478 to 1.2666 – unless the US dollar makes a sharp move, one way or another. The greenback remains weak with the US dollar basket coming within a few cents of making a fresh four-month low this week, The greenback is sitting in oversold territory and may steady going into the weekend.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January – July 17, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD May Receive a Boost Next Week on Vaccine News
GBP/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -3% 0%
Weekly 5% -13% -6%
Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

