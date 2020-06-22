British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slowly Moving Higher After Friday's Sell-Off

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bulls Persist, US Dollar Net Shorts Largest Since May 2018 - COT Report
2020-06-22 09:40:00
Euro Perched at Key Support as US Dollar Looks to Make a Comeback
2020-06-22 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up with Stocks But Covid-19 Fears May Cap Gains
2020-06-22 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-21 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-22 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-21 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD End its Sideways Move?
2020-06-22 09:30:00
Gold Price Approaches 2020 High as Fed Balance Sheet Contracts
2020-06-22 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bulls Persist, US Dollar Net Shorts Largest Since May 2018 - COT Report
2020-06-22 09:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slowly Moving Higher After Friday's Sell-Off
2020-06-22 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/F50MQMkSPC
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.37% Gold: 0.09% Oil - US Crude: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nFQCR65GFa
  • The US Dollar could be setting the stage to extend recent gains against ASEAN currencies. What is the technical road ahead for USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/C72SjUrCZQ https://t.co/4KdynlCGe9
  • French President Macron to meet Dutch PM Rutte on Tuesday to discuss EU recovery plan - Netherlands among those who have criticised the recovery fund proposal
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.68% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.64% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BoLQING72o
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.20% US 500: 0.12% Wall Street: 0.09% Germany 30: -0.10% France 40: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9uunjp4Gjb
  • Gold has rallied to a five-week high at $1,758. Will today's Fed member Kashkari's speech boost the rally? #XAUUSD,#Gold, #Fed https://t.co/lLxRcuuggd
  • The Core-Perimeter trading model helps traders understand interactions between global economies, helping to trade the assets embedded in these relationships.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/oOYLT62iNn https://t.co/0EeKTlerKV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.89%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jnNpYF78pJ
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EU-China Summit due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-22
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slowly Moving Higher After Friday's Sell-Off

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slowly Moving Higher After Friday's Sell-Off

2020-06-22 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

British Pound (GBP) – GBP/USD Forecast, Chart and Analysis:

  • Two-metre rule may be relaxed with mitigations.
  • Sterling remains in the doldrums after support levels fell.
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Be Prepared, Make a Game Plan
Get My Guide

UK Health Secretary Set to Change Social Distancing Rule.

The UK government may announce a change to the current two-metre social distancing rule this week, according to health secretary Matt Hancock, as the government looks to ease lockdown measures further. According to reports, the two-metre rule is set to be reduced on July 4, allowing pubs and restaurants to re-open, providing a much needed boost for the UK economy. The health secretary, speaking to the BBC over the weekend, said that while he hoped to reduce the distance, the government would remain ‘guided by science’ to prevent any resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

The latest CBI industrial trends survey (June) will be released at 11:00 UK and while this indicator is not normally a market mover, it is a closely watched indicator of business conditions. Any bounce back from last month’s dire reading of -62 may help underpin Sterling.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slowly Moving Higher After Friday's Sell-Off

Sterling opens the week slightly higher after Friday’s sharp sell-off. GBP/USD is back above 1.2400 after printing a 1.2332 low in early turnover. The pair now need to break back above the 50-day moving average at 1.2414 before the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2517 comes into play.

EUR/GBP currently trades around 0.9025 after touching a near three-month high of 0.9075 late Friday.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (November 2019 – June 22, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slowly Moving Higher After Friday's Sell-Off
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 8% 9%
Weekly 60% -23% 11%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

APAC Stocks Walk a Tightrope as Investors Eye Virus Resurgence
APAC Stocks Walk a Tightrope as Investors Eye Virus Resurgence
2020-06-22 04:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Struggles Continue as RBNZ Comes Into Focus
New Zealand Dollar Struggles Continue as RBNZ Comes Into Focus
2020-06-22 00:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Price Forecast Tied to Nearby Fibonacci Levels
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Price Forecast Tied to Nearby Fibonacci Levels
2020-06-19 14:00:00
USD/MXN, MXN/JPY – Peso Poised for More Selling vs Dollar, Yen
USD/MXN, MXN/JPY – Peso Poised for More Selling vs Dollar, Yen
2020-06-19 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.