We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover
2020-06-12 06:00:00
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?
2020-06-11 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns
2020-06-12 04:00:00
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD could risk further losses against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso as capital continues to flow into emerging markets. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/G5PDMPr6l8 https://t.co/G5YBrthsyA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.97%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vzxDBfK1Vt
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.27% Silver: -0.68% Oil - US Crude: -3.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/imaEzapWWp
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9rGcyVDhQv
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.83% Wall Street: 0.75% France 40: -1.35% Germany 30: -1.45% FTSE 100: -1.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/14Yzy77gzR
  • 🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Sentiment recovered in Asia trade after carry over from #WallStreet bloodbath #COVID19 cases surge re-igniting secondary…
  • 🇬🇧 GDP YoY Actual: -24.5% Expected: -22.6% Previous: -5.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips

2020-06-12 07:05:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBPUSD Price Analysis & News

  • Largest Monthly UK Contraction in History
  • Bank of England Expected to Boost QE Purchases Next Week
  • UK to Formally Rule Out Transition Period Extension

The UK economy had its largest monthly contraction on record in April with GDP crashing 20.4%, which was more than 10 times steeper than any pre-COVID 19 fall. In turn, this highlights the devastating impact of the government lockdown in response to the spread of coronavirus. Given that the economy began to reopen in May, the worst looks to be behind us. That said, this likely underscores the fact that the Bank of England will look to boost its QE purchases by at least GBP 100bln next week.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Largest Monthly UK Contraction in History

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips

Source: ONS

The immediate response has been somewhat muted in GBP, with the currency dipping slightly. Keep in mind, that while this data is shocking, this is for April and thus is slightly outdated relative to the current context. Reminder, the OBR’s reference scenario had included a 35% quarterly contraction. Alongside this, with the UK economy now reopening, this looks to be the trough. That said, the risk-sensitive currency is likely to take its cue from the broader market sentiment, particularly after yesterday’s reversal, which saw a US indices post its largest drop since mid-March.

GBP/USD Price Chart: 1-Minute Timeframe

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips

Source: IG Charts

No Extension Raises No Deal Risks

In other news, ahead of talks between UK PM Johnson and EU’s Von Der Leyen, the UK is expected to formally rule out a Brexit deadline extension today as trade talks will ramp up from July onwards to make meaning progress by October 31st. In turn, as the clocks wind down, a lack of progress will see no-deal risk premiums pick up.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Surges, CAD/JPY Plummets as Market Sentiment Sours
USD/CAD Surges, CAD/JPY Plummets as Market Sentiment Sours
2020-06-12 02:00:00
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
Hang Seng Index: Bulls Stumble on Recent Gains as Global Risk Appetite Recedes
Hang Seng Index: Bulls Stumble on Recent Gains as Global Risk Appetite Recedes
2020-06-11 21:30:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100 & CAC 40 Forecasts: How Far Will Stocks Fall?
DAX 30, FTSE 100 & CAC 40 Forecasts: How Far Will Stocks Fall?
2020-06-11 17:15:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.