Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch on US Dollar Capitulation

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
EUR/USD Price Faces a Key Resistance Level- EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-06-05 09:34:00
EURUSD Price Rally Shifts from ECB to NFPs, Nasdaq Teeters at Record
2020-06-05 00:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
2020-06-04 09:30:00
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: What is Fueling the Rally?
2020-06-04 20:00:00
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Gold Prices Challenge Chart Support as US Jobs Data Enters Spotlight
2020-06-05 05:00:00
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Multi-Week High; EU/UK Trade Update and US NFPs Ahead
2020-06-05 09:30:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
Yen Technical Price Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Testing Trend Extremes
2020-06-04 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.20%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PjVDC7j0rs
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence Actual: 52.9 Previous: 49.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05
  • RT @IGTV: Today’s US jobs number is expected to see another 8m people added to the dole queues across the US in May. @JeremyNaylor_IG speak…
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.23% Silver: -0.42% Gold: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BhIW2yJeMR
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uZij6QvltC
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence due at 10:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 49.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05
  • 🇮🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Actual: 1.2% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05
  • 🇮🇪 GDP Growth Rate YoY Actual: 4.6% Previous: 6.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 2.37% Germany 30: 1.91% FTSE 100: 1.20% Wall Street: 1.19% US 500: 0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BqYlafcod9
  • OPEC+ agrees in principle to extend production cut by a month, according to sources
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch on US Dollar Capitulation

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch on US Dollar Capitulation

2020-06-05 08:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

AUD/USD | Largest Weekly Gain in 2-Months

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% -13% -14%
Weekly -13% -14% -14%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

USD selling has been the main theme throughout the week, as the reflation trade kicks in. Equity markets have remained buoyant despite the persistent macro uncertainties, which in turn has seen high-beta currencies supported, namely the Australian Dollar leading USD losses. In turn, AUD/USD hit its highest level since the beginning of January, having rose to a high of 0.7012, eyes now for a move to 0.7020 to offer resistance in the pair. While the pullback in the US Dollar may seem somewhat stretched, momentum has shown little signs of abating.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook

Momentum remains skewed to the upside, particularly as equity markets trend higher. While the risk of a short-term correction has elevated, the absence of a reversal in risk a sentiment has kept AUD/USD afloat. In turn, a break above 0.7000 opens room for a test of the YTD high at 0.7020. Dips likely to find support from 0.6900.

Implied Weekly range (0.6870-0.7140)

Support

Resistance

0.6950

-

0.7000

-

0.6926

100WMA

0.7020

YTD High

0.6900

-

0.7050

-

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch on US Dollar Capitulation

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

