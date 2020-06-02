We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-06-02 12:00:00
2020-06-02 12:00:00
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
2020-06-02 07:00:00
2020-06-02 07:00:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Can They Keep on Going?
2020-06-02 12:30:00
2020-06-02 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Gold Upbeat as The US Dollar Continues to Crumble, Silver Nears a Full Retracement
2020-06-02 11:00:00
2020-06-02 11:00:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
2020-06-02 06:00:00
Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-06-02 12:00:00
2020-06-02 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook
2020-06-02 08:00:00
2020-06-02 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
2020-06-01 14:10:00
Gold Upbeat as The US Dollar Continues to Crumble, Silver Nears a Full Retracement

2020-06-02 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Gold Price (XAU/USD) and Silver Price (XAG/USD) Analysis, Prices and Charts

  • Gold consolidating below multi-year high.
  • Silver’s blowout rally facing resistance.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q2 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold On The Rise as the US Dollar Sell-Off Continues.

Gold currently trades around $1,740/oz. and looks set to push higher if the sell-off in the US dollar continues. After breaking out of a pennant formation on May 13 around $1,703/oz. the precious metal made a fresh multi-year high at $1,765.5/oz. and this level may be challenged in the short-term as goldcontinues to respect support off the early-April low. A series of lower highs highlight the positive sentiment in the precious metal, and while the US dollar sell-off persists the chances of a fresh high remain in place. The current risk-on sentiment seen across the market is weighing on this move higher and may stiffle further upside, so political risks should be closely followed. A break and close above $1,765.5/oz. leaves the October 2012 high at $1,795/oz. as the next target. Support from the 20-dma at $1,729/oz. and trend around $1,719/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart (November 2019 – June 2, 2020)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Silver Pauses as Rebound Nears Completion

Silver is seemingly on-track to re-coup all of its Febraury 24/March 16 losses as the semi-precious metal prints a series of higher lows and higher highs. The break back above the 200-dma on May 18 confirmed silver’s positive longer-term outlook while the 20-dma broke above the 200-dma at the start of the week, adding another positive impulse. Silver needs to trade above yesterday’s high at $18.38 to keep the recent series of higher highs and allow an eventual re-test of $18.95. Initial support from this week’s low just under $18.00 ahead of a series of recent old highs either side of $17.50.

Silver Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – June 2, 2020)

What is your view on Gold and Silver – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

