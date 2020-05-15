We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise vs Euro on Retail Sales, Eurozone GDP Data
2020-05-15 07:00:00
S&P 500 and Dow Recover from Breakdown, Event Risk Heavy Into Friday
2020-05-15 03:58:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-14 20:00:00
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds Gains On Hopes Huge Stockpiles Can Be Run Down
2020-05-15 06:00:00
Silver and Gold Prices May be at Risk of a Short-Term Pullback
2020-05-15 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Test Limits, Brexit and COVID-19 Updates
2020-05-15 08:00:00
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound-Dollar Probes Big Support Level
2020-05-14 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface
2020-05-15 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Tests for Higher Low
2020-05-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel Actual: 1.9% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel Actual: -0.5% Expected: -1.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • 🇩🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash Actual: -2.2% Expected: -2.2% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • 🇩🇪 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash Actual: -2.3% Expected: -2% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.24%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/34HDN2F9Q8
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.3% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -2.2% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -2% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • 🇳🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash Actual: -0.5% Expected: -1.9% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Test Limits, Brexit and COVID-19 Updates

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Test Limits, Brexit and COVID-19 Updates

2020-05-15 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

British Pound (GBP) – Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • Sterling continues to probe recent support.
  • COVID-19 news and the latest Brexit update may shift GB sentiment.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

COVID-19 Research May Help Unlock the UK Economy

An article in today’s Daily Telegraph suggests that the spread of COVID-19 in London has fallen sharply with the current R rate at just 0.4. Using data calculated by Public Health England and Cambridge University, the report shows the daily infection figure in London is down to just under 24 people, a figure that may push UK PM Boris Johnson to speed up the re-opening of the capital. The Daily Telegraph article points out that at the peak of infection, 213,000 people a day caught the virus in London. It remains to be seen if the current R rate picks-up in London as lockdown measures are slowly rolled-back.

EU trade negotiator Michel Barnier will speak at 13:00 CET (12:00 UK) and give an update on the latest round of EU/UK trade talks. It seems likely that no real progress has been made this week with various news reports suggesting that talks are struggling. The EU say that the UK is running down the clock ahead of the June 31 extension deadline, while the UK believes that the EU demands are excessive compared to trade agreements reached with other countries.

Against this backdrop of heightened Brexit tensions, the British Pound continues its move lower. Both GBP/USD and EUR/GBP have been range bound for the last 4-6 weeks and cable’s support is now under pressure while EUR/GBP resistance is being probed.

GBPUSD hit the April low at 1.2166 yesterday before moving marginally higher and the pair currently trade around 1.2200. A series of daily lower highs suggest another test of the early-April low although the CCI indicator shows the market at oversold levels last seen mid-to-late March when cable trade around 1.1500.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – May 15, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Test Limits, Brexit and COVID-19 Updates
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -3% 2%
Weekly 39% 6% 25%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Another major Sterling pair, EUR/GBP is also testing its recent trading range, making a six-week high on Wednesday before drifting back. EUR/GBP has been in a near two-point trading range since the beginning of April and the technical set-up suggests the pair may make another attempt at breaking through resistance. The CCI indicator again warrants consideration with the pair in extreme overbought territory.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – May 15, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Test Limits, Brexit and COVID-19 Updates

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Steady As China Industrial Production Registers Big Beat
Australian Dollar Steady As China Industrial Production Registers Big Beat
2020-05-15 02:00:00
Silver and Gold Prices May be at Risk of a Short-Term Pullback
Silver and Gold Prices May be at Risk of a Short-Term Pullback
2020-05-15 01:00:00
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound-Dollar Probes Big Support Level
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound-Dollar Probes Big Support Level
2020-05-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-14 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.