Australian Dollar Steady, RBA Leaves Rates On Hold As Expected

EUR/USD
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-05-05 00:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
USD/CAD Stalls as Crude Oil Prices Soar, AUD Faces RBA Next
2020-05-04 23:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Coils into May, Will GLD Buyers Hit the Bid?
2020-05-04 19:39:00
GBP/USD
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-05-04 12:20:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • There was a slightly better-than-even chance (55%) of an #RBA rate cut priced in for today, yet #AUDUSD is little-changed (and even a bit lower) on the no-change outcome. This may imply some underlying weakness. Time will tell. https://t.co/7fzSTftzQ0
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Business Confidence due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 104.82 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • #RBA: - Banking system has strong buffers of capital, liquidity - Will broaden range of eligible collateral available for open market operations #AUDUSD
  • #RBA Baseline scenario: - GDP falls about 10% in H1, 2020, down 6% this year on the whole - GDP to bounce back 6% in 2021 - Jobless rate above 7% at the end of next year Considerable uncertainty about Australian economic outlook #AUDUSD
  • #RBA: - Global financial markets functioning better vs. month ago - Inflation to gradually pick up from 2021, baseline scenario 1-1.5% that year - Jobless rate to peak at about 10% in the coming months #AUDUSD
  • #RBA: - Will maintain efforts to keep funding costs low, committed to supporting jobs, incomes, businesses - CPI will turn temporarily negative in 2Q, expecting economic recovery to start later this year #AUDUSD
  • #RBA: - Functioning of bond market has improved, but ready to scale up purchases and do what is necessary - Will not raise rates until progress is made to full employment, CPI is confidently and sustainably in target #AUDUSD
  • 🇦🇺 RBA Interest Rate Decision, Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.85%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ToCwT434R2
  • The recent pullback in the oil complex is battling resistance, making further upside difficult to call. The negative backdrop remains firmly in place for now. Get your crude #oil technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/5LOfMbMoTc #OOTT https://t.co/r2Hgz4ulSX
Australian Dollar Steady, RBA Leaves Rates On Hold As Expected

Australian Dollar Steady, RBA Leaves Rates On Hold As Expected

2020-05-05 04:30:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

S&P 500 Forecast: Airliners Suffer After Buffett Exits Sector Holdings
2020-05-04 22:10:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-05-04 12:20:00
EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bleak as ECB Forecasters Predict Economic Slump
2020-05-04 09:40:00
AUD/USD
