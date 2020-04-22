We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURGBP Price Outlook - Short-Term Trading Range Forming
2020-04-22 12:30:00
EUR/USD – Coiling Up on Major Long-term Support, Big Move May Come Soon
2020-04-22 11:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slammed Again on Supply Glut, Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-22 06:00:00
S&P 500 Slump Follows Oil's Slide, but Netflix and US Stimulus May Change Equation
2020-04-22 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slammed Again on Supply Glut, Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-22 06:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch amid Correction from 2020 High
2020-04-22 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Pressured as Coronavirus Stokes Brexit Fears - Levels for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, & EUR/GBP
2020-04-21 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Pfizer and BioNTech awarded by Germany to conduct first human clinical trials for a potential #coronavirus vaccine
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD House Price Index (MoM) (FEB) due at 13:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index n.s.a. (MoM) (MAR), Actual: -0.6% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR), Actual: 0.9% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.33%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wLiWYHJqfc
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.60% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.52% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.42% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kju5QcWa8S
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.1% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index n.s.a. (MoM) (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
  • US President Trump has instructed US Navy to shoot down all Iranian gunboats if they harass US ships at sea
  • #OOTT https://t.co/g5VffNX56C
EURGBP Price Outlook - Short-Term Trading Range Forming

EURGBP Price Outlook - Short-Term Trading Range Forming

2020-04-22 12:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EUR/GBP News, Price and Analysis:

  • Brexit talks and coronavirus news will dictate price action.
  • EUR/GBP remains constrained within a short-term range.
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Planning is Crucial When Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Likely to Stay in a Two-Point Range

Trade talks between the EU and the UK resumed this week with both sideslikely to offer little hope of breaking the current stalemate. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains firm that the UK will not request and extension to the December 31 leave date, while the EU will continue to demand that the UK remains within the existing EU framework. This high level game of bluff is being played out against a background of coronavirus-ravaged economies with both sides expected to show negative growth in Q2 and beyond.

Thursday sees the release of the preliminary April PMI data which will give the market a new snapshot of where economies are likely headed. Last month’s numbers made multi-year and multi-decade lows and current forecasts show that tomorrow’s data may well be worse.

Keep Up To Date With All Market Moving Economic Releases With The DailyFX Calendar

EUR/GBP has rallied off the 0.8700 level this week and Tuesday touched a prior short-term high at 0.8865 before retreating. This level, if broken would open the way to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8891 and three prior highs all the way to just under 0.9000. In the current climate this move will require a strong fundamental driver. The short-term downside is currently marked at 0.8678 and strengthened by the 200-day moving average at 0.8667. Again a breakout seems unlikely and in the short-term the three-week 0.8678-0.8865 range may well remain intact

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (November 2019 - April 22, 2020)

Euro versus Sterling price chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How are Retail Traders Positioned in These Volatile Times?
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CHF Outlook: Huge SNB Currency Intervention Slows, Breakout Ahead?
EUR/CHF Outlook: Huge SNB Currency Intervention Slows, Breakout Ahead?
2020-04-22 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
Hong Kong Dollar Curbed By HKMA as Covid-19 Measures Weaken USD
Hong Kong Dollar Curbed By HKMA as Covid-19 Measures Weaken USD
2020-04-22 02:15:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Netflix Earnings Shatter Expectations
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Netflix Earnings Shatter Expectations
2020-04-21 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.