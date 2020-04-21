We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
EUR/USD Remains Fragile After Mixed German ZEW Data
2020-04-21 09:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar
2020-04-21 12:30:00
Negative Crude Oil Prices Amid Historic Capitulation: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-21 10:25:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Volatile as Risk Assets Begin to Crumble
2020-04-21 11:30:00
Gold Prices Slip Back As Oil Rout Strengthens USD's Haven Bid Instead
2020-04-21 06:29:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Poor on Demand For Havens
2020-04-21 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold
2020-04-20 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
More View more
Notice

USOIL prices on DailyFX reference the relevant June WTI future contract. The negative close being reported elsewhere today refers to the still-trading May WTI contract, which expires on April 21.

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.74% FTSE 100: -2.01% Wall Street: -2.20% France 40: -2.66% Germany 30: -2.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/U3cjvZ8izX
  • RT @DeItaOne: $USO says USCF management is suspending ability of USO Authorized Purchasers to purchase new creation baskets
  • US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End? -via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/16/us-dollar-vix-index-climb-stock-market-rally-at-wits-end-sp500-dow-jones-nasdaq-coronavirus-update.html
  • #OOTT https://t.co/bmAJJnbVWg
  • RT @jsblokland: The NY #Fed's weekly Economic Index has dropped so sharply it makes 2009 look like an economic 'hiccup'! https://t.co/4xDsN…
  • RT @DiMartinoBooth: (Bloomberg) --Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says he believes a deal was reached yesterday and Senate will pass…
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Retail Sales (MoM) (FEB), Actual: 0.3% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-21
  • Saudi Cabinet says the Kingdom is monitoring market conditions closely and ready to take any additional measures in participation with OPEC+ members
  • The #Nasdaq 100 (or US Tech 100) is one of the most followed stock indexes in the world. It provides a snapshot of both US and international economic health. Learn about the #nasdaq and why you should trade it here: https://t.co/iH1UYTbogB https://t.co/4Yb8RBbd6D
  • Apple is looking to increase iPhone output by 4% throught March, according to reports in the Nikkei Asian Review
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook

EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook

2020-04-21 11:05:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD coiling up on major long-term support
  • USD/JPY building a short-term wedge pattern

The Euro has been largely directionless the past few weeks, with the range contracting into a wedge pattern. The good news about this is that it means a move is likely to develop soon as lower volatility gives way to higher volatility. EUR/USD remains precariously positioned on the trend-line extending up from 1985 (using the constituents currency prices). It is very long-term in nature and thus needs to be given some room. The line needs to be drawn with a crayon, not a fine-point pencil. With that said, a break below 10636 (March low) is seen as a trigger for getting some separation from the line on the downside. On the flip-side, we still can’t rule out that despite the weak attempts to rally so far, that the Euro isn’t building a base to run higher. A break of the wedge and trade above 10991 is seen as getting momentum turned towards higher levels.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Start correcting trading mistakes today.
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Monthly Chart (ready to break or basing?)

EUR/USD monthly chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart (coiling up price action)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

USD/JPY appears to working on a descending wedge, which given the context of it developing after a thrust off a swing-high suggests we could see a breakdown soon. The 10692 level is critical here as it was tagged to the pip twice this month. A rally could certainly develop, but at this time a breakdown is seen as the “easier” path to trade. If we do get a breakdown, the broader trend is not clear, but a move to the 104 area seems reasonable given current levels of volatility.

USD/JPY 4-hr chart (wedge forming, 10692 important support)

USD/JPY 4-hr chart

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar
Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar
2020-04-21 12:30:00
Gold Price Remains Volatile as Risk Assets Begin to Crumble
Gold Price Remains Volatile as Risk Assets Begin to Crumble
2020-04-21 11:30:00
Negative Crude Oil Prices Amid Historic Capitulation: Cross Asset Correlation
Negative Crude Oil Prices Amid Historic Capitulation: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-21 10:25:00
EUR/USD Remains Fragile After Mixed German ZEW Data
EUR/USD Remains Fragile After Mixed German ZEW Data
2020-04-21 09:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.