EUR/GBP, GBP/USD and GBP/NZD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar

Sterling (GBP) – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Prices and Analysis:

Brexit talks may achieve little unless both sides show willing.

GBP/USD eyes initial support near 1.2400.

EUR/GBP pressing higher but data may dampen any further pullback.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Every Trader Needs a Game Plan Get My Guide

A busy economic calendar this week with the latest German and Euro-Zone ZEW readings out Tuesday with the German current conditions expected to go further negative. PMI sentiment will be data released on Thursday and while March’s numbers hit multi-year lows, this week’s readings look set to be even lower. Add into the mix the weekly US initial jobless claims, with expectations of another 4.5 million added to the unemployment queue and volatility is likely to remain high all week.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD Continues to Fade Back Towards 1.2400

Cable continues to make lower highs and is testing support off both the 20- and 50-dma. A break below 1.204 would set up a new lower low and see the pair test 1.2400 and lower. Any upside in GBP/USD should be capped by 1.2648 in the short-term.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – April 20, 2020)

GBP/USD MIXED Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 26% 4% 14% Weekly -20% 14% -6%

EUR/GBP Trading Range Remains Narrow

The sell-off in EUR/GBP is slowing and may have made a short-term bottom. The pair’s trading range last week was narrow and indecisive with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8747 the high price. Above here 20- and 50-dma levels at 0.8788 and 0.8826 respectively guard 0.8867 and 0.8891. A break and close below the 200-dma at 0.8670 may open up further losses.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – April 20, 2020)

While markets remain volatile and difficult to trade, it is a good time to go back and brush up on a variety of essential trading skill sets. DailyFX strategist Paul Robinson has put together a series of videos - How to Become a Better Trader- that will help traders of all levels and competences.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP)– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.