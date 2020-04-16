We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
2020-04-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
Gold Price Pullback in Focus as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-04-16 00:02:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/1hiILcJqA5
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.66% Gold: 0.44% Silver: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/X6iWn6d0yS
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/e9Iv1AssFs
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.29% France 40: 1.09% Wall Street: 0.97% US 500: 0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5AEKazdas1
  • CHF Switzerland March Producer & Import Prices: MM Actual: -0.3% Forecast; 1.3% Previous: -0.9% YY Actual: -2.7% Forecast: -3.7% Previous: -2.1%
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader’s technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/6qzQcAdcIp
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 5612 +0.26% #DAX 10350 +0.68% #CAC 4372 +0.42% #AEX 495 +0.81% #MIB 16816 +0.58% #IBEX 6872 +0.47% #OMX 1488 +0.49% #STOXX 2822 +0.50%
  • EUR German Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR F) Actual: 1.4% Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.4%
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR F) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index EU Harmonized (YoY) (MAR F) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps

Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps

2020-04-16 06:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices returned some gains but still look very well supported at altitude
  • The impact of the coronavirus on global economic data has been terrible
  • Crude oil prices gained on expectations that brimming storage facilities will mean more production cuts

Gold prices were higher at the start of Thursday’s Asia Pacific session as investors sought safety in the face of weaker economic data but, perhaps ironically, a similar impulse also saw the US Dollar higher and capped gains for the metal.

US retail sales saw a record fall in March, with output at factories also sliding sharply as the coronavirus toll increases. Japanese business confidence made fresh decade lows according to the Reuters Tankan survey. The one bright data point was Australia’s labor market where job creation managed to hold up despite forecasts of sharp falls. However it looks as though the data may be of marginal use. The March survey period missed some of the contagion’s starker ravages. These are sure to show up in subsequent snapshots. At any rate Australian Dollar gains on the release were very short lived.

Investors will now look with trepidation to weekly US jobless-claimant numbers due later in the day. This series has seen millions added to the unemployment account thanks to business shutdowns.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 8% 5%
Weekly -1% 56% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Oil prices rose on Thursday, reportedly on the premise that sky-high US inventories may force further production cuts onto the market

Data on Wednesday showed a record, 19.2 million barrel surge in stockpiles of crude oil when the market was looking for a rise of just under 12 million. Still, prices remain close to twenty-year lows as the market weighs the likelihood of any likely reductions outpacing the virus-related destruction of demand.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 12% 3%
Weekly 32% 8% 27%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Gold prices continue to respect their dominant daily chart uptrend but have the look of a market which needs a new fundamental catalyst to nail down further gains. Still, bulls can take heart from the lack of obvious selling impetus at current levels. The market may well need some consolidation given its substantial run higher this month, but assuming that that phase leaves support at $1650 or even $1600 intact then the bulls will probably be reassured.

Crude Oil Prices Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

US Crude oil prices have slipped below the tentative range base which had formed in the past ten days by slipping under $26.61/barrel on Wednesday. That break may not be conclusive quite yet, but if it’s confirmed by a weekly close it probably will be.

That in turn would put the March lows back in bearish focus, which is astonishing given that the production cuts delivered so far have largely exceeded market hopes. The longer-term downtrend from February 20 remains in control, currently offering resistance far above the market at $29.92.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Whipsaws After Shock Jobs Rise. Survey May Miss Virus Impact
AUD Whipsaws After Shock Jobs Rise. Survey May Miss Virus Impact
2020-04-16 01:30:00
Copper Prices May Bounce Back on China GDP After Virus-Induced Selloff
Copper Prices May Bounce Back on China GDP After Virus-Induced Selloff
2020-04-16 00:10:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Index Bleeds Lower but Remains Above Support
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Index Bleeds Lower but Remains Above Support
2020-04-15 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.