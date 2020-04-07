We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD Index & Other Forex Charts
2020-04-07 11:30:00
EUR/USD May Fall on Covid-19 Eurozone Finance Minister Meeting
2020-04-07 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-07 11:20:00
USD/CAD Price Testing Support as Sell-Off Gathers Pace
2020-04-07 08:42:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-06 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip From 1-Month Peak on Coronavirus Slowdown Hope
2020-04-07 07:15:00
Gold Price Ascends as Stimulus Continues, March High Now in Focus
2020-04-06 17:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery On Hold - Will Bears Comeback?
2020-04-07 09:37:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Firmer After Tumble on News Johnson in Intensive Care
2020-04-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • UK PM Boris Johnson reported to be a in stable condition
  • OPEC+ are mulling a production cut for 3-months, starting in May - TASS
  • Análisis $EURUSD: rompe la indecisión y recupera las pérdidas de 3 días #eur #usd #trading https://t.co/0eeSBwgqHS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.65%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/abrwjLalni
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/spu1Yi23Zb
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia here: https://t.co/r3Ku0p9dw1 https://t.co/ozl6MxThMA
  • How can you trade #forex after a major release? Find out: https://t.co/sdxcXb8q60 #tradingstyle https://t.co/zL3aFLh6Yk
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.40% Silver: 1.05% Gold: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kuVdfjS0f7
  • Welcome back Chris and congratulations! https://t.co/jcKdptyGsx
  • I’ve been away since the end of January as I’ve been on paternity leave, welcoming the birth of my first daughter! Both mom and baby are healthy, and given how much the world has changed over the past 10 weeks, that’s all I can really ask for. I hope everyone is staying safe. https://t.co/jXeqyD9Qid
EUR/USD, USD Index & Other Forex Charts

2020-04-07 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD trading on long-term trend-line
  • DXY will be swayed by what happens with that

EUR/USD is trading around a major long-term threshold, one that I’ve been discussing a lot lately because of not only its importance, but the price action behavior we are seeing. In February the Euro popped hard off of the line, but then has been tested again twice since. The repeated testing hints at it weakening and increases the likelihood that the trend-line dating back to 2000 (and before if reconstructing price from the Euro constituents).

The trend-line is support until it isn’t. A break below 10636 will likely have EUR/USD rolling lower towards lower levels. The 2017 low at 10340 and parity would likely be at risk soon after any kind of break develops. In the event the Euro wants to build a base, it will take some time for the upside to gain traction with the general tilt of the chart pointed decisively lower.

EUR/USD Monthly Chart (thoroughly testing long-term support)

EUR/USD monthly chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

EUR/USD daily chart (appears to be weakening)

EUR/USD daily chart

The US Dollar index is mostly at the mercy of what happens with the Euro, as it accounts for a hefty 57% of the index. Right now it is swinging around with limited aim, but a Euro drop will likely have the DXY trading above the 102.99 high created on March 20. Short-term support clocks in at 98.27, which roughly aligns with the 200-day moving average.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart (at the mercy of the euro)

DXY daily chart

US Dollar Index Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

