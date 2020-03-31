Market Sentiment Showing Tentative Signs of Improvement | Webinar

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
2020-03-31 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
2020-03-31 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 USD S&P/Case-Shiller Composite-20 (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 3.1% Expected: 3.29% Previous: 2.85% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • 🇺🇸 USD S&P CoreLogic CS 20-City (MoM) SA (JAN), Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.43% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD S&P/Case-Shiller US Home Price Index (YoY) (JAN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 3.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD S&P/Case-Shiller Composite-20 (YoY) (JAN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 3.29% Previous: 2.85% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD S&P CoreLogic CS 20-City (MoM) SA (JAN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.43% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Federal Reserve has launched a temporary repo facility with foreign central banks
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Gross Domestic Product (MoM) (JAN), Actual: 0.1% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.70%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HQYUKPgv0Y
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (JAN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Gross Domestic Product (MoM) (JAN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
Market Sentiment Showing Tentative Signs of Improvement | Webinar

Market Sentiment Showing Tentative Signs of Improvement | Webinar

2020-03-31 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains poor, with many still opting for the US Dollar as a safe haven.
  • However, it is less weak than it has been, helping risk assets to recover.

Trader confidence grows

Trader sentiment continues to be dominated by the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic – and the reactions to it by central banks and governments. For now, it remains negative, with the US Dollar still the main beneficiary, but it is less negative than it has been recently and it is possible that flows back into riskier assets like stocks could begin to build.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (February 19 – March 31, 2020)

Latest Wall Street price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Wall Street BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 18% 14%
Weekly -24% 114% 36%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

A positive reading for Chinese manufacturing activity in March has helped the market mood but confidence in the crude oil market remains exceptionally weak.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
2020-03-31 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
Australian Dollar In Whipsaw Trade As China Manufacturing PMI Bounces Back
Australian Dollar In Whipsaw Trade As China Manufacturing PMI Bounces Back
2020-03-31 01:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.