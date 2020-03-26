USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims

here we go, starting now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994 https://t.co/DhsXd0qhhY

LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994

IEA Executive Director Birol says global oil storage capacity nearing limits #OOTT

#Euro Price Outlook: $EURUSD Rips as Markets Surges on Virus #Stimulus - https://t.co/6ON59CEOlS https://t.co/pc2zLBs9ws

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.31%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 74.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Rn6ug0LvI8

LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994

IEA Executive Director Birol says global oil demand is in freefall - BBG

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.90% Silver: 0.02% Oil - US Crude: -4.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iGZ01A2w72

LIVE IN 30 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994