Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.67% Gold: 0.56% Oil - US Crude: -3.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sWQ8v0uvIW
  • $SPX rallies to test 2540 this morning
  • Here are the US initial jobless (in red) overlaid against the US Dollar. Had to adjust the scale 'a little' to make it fit... https://t.co/bKAaXrfsTd
  • Deputy Chief Medical Officer signals that lockdown restrictions in the UK could last six months, according to the Telegraph
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.14% US 500: 1.07% France 40: -0.43% Germany 30: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/k9ISh88e7m
  • US Dollar index falls below 100 for the first time since March 18th
  • China to continue adopting 'prudent' monetary policy - Xi Jinping
  • $USD rises on staggering 3.2 million initial jobless claims. Get your US Dollar update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/6uBy0ojHuw https://t.co/0UgpCDmbaF
  • RT @FxWestwater: US initial jobless claims surged to 3.28 million this morning, exceeding estimates of 1.2 million. The US Dollar spiked in…
  • According to industry sources, oil companies, including Shell have taken less Saudi Crude for April lifting amid lower demand
US Dollar Rises on Historic Jobless Claims

US Dollar Rises on Historic Jobless Claims

2020-03-26 12:29:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Jobless Claims Talking Points:

  • USD rises on staggering 3.2 million initial jobless claims
  • Jobless claims offer first sign of the economic fallout from Covid-19
  • Stimulus package in Senate now headed to House

US jobless claims hit historic levels Thursday morning as Covid-19 takes its toll on the US economy. For the week ending March 21st, initial jobless claims crossed the wires at 3.2 million, up sharply from the week before at 281k. The US Dollar, which has recently pulled back from three-year highs on strength from the global pandemic, saw a bounce as the figure crossed the wires. Continuing claims also pointed to trouble with 1.8 million, rising from the previous week of 1.7 million.

US Dollar Basket (1-Min Chart)

US Dollar jobless claims

Source: IG

The staggering figure in initial jobless claims this morning is one of the first economic data points that highlights the capriciousness in economic decline due to covid-19. However, these numbers are unlikely to affect next week’s jobs report due out on Friday, with the cutoff for the household survey ending on March 14th. Still, the sharp rise in initial claims is likely to put an even gloomier tone on expectations for economic data in the coming weeks.

Jobless claims versus median estimate

Jobless claims virus
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Policy makers have been scrambling to combat the economic fallout anticipated from covid-19, which now sees the United States with over 69 thousand confirmed cases and over 1,000 deaths. Policy makers on Capitol hill passed a $2 trillion stimulus package Wednesday night, which now heads to the House for approval before going to the President.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

