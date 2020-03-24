US Dollar Drops as Fed Beefs Up Backstop, FX Volatility Ebbs

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 09:17:00
EUR/USD Analysis Ahead of Crucial US, Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks as Crude Oil Prices Swing, USD May Weaken
2020-03-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Surges Despite Record Plunge in Markit PMI on Coronavirus
2020-03-24 14:19:00
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
2020-03-24 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Surges 11% as Virus Recession Fears Grow
2020-03-24 16:30:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stabilizes, Outlook Improves
2020-03-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +3.72% #BITCOINCASH +2.77% #ETHEREUM +3.47% #RIPPLE +1.45% #LITECOIN +2.39%
  • Bank of Canada says first purchase under the provincial money market purchase program will be on Wednesday $CAD
  • Apple expects stores to begin re-opening in the first half of April on a staggered basis $AAPL
  • BOC to purchase provincial money market securities - BBG
  • Navy Secretary confirms 3 sailors on deployed ship have virus
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 6.50% Gold: 5.05% Oil - US Crude: 0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4k6XPZ7RLM
  • RT @kaylatausche: BREAKING: This morning, Pres. Trump and VP Pence held an investor call with Wall Street heavyweights to discuss the marke…
  • $USD $DXY | US Dollar Drops as Fed Beefs Up Backstop, FX Volatility Ebbs Following an 8% surge over the last 2 weeks, the Greenback has started to drift lower as the FOMC ramps up stimulus efforts to offset COVID-19 and calm market angst. Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/03/24/us-dollar-drops-as-fed-beefs-up-backstop-fx-volatility-ebbs.html https://t.co/nmzS691zKk
  • The one rally in $EURGBP from the high 0.8200s to just 0.9500 looks like it has run out of momentum with the pair now looking to set-up a new trading range in the short-term. Get your EUR/GBP market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/lKdMHtCUci https://t.co/pjnmIe72Um
  • Germany gets EU okay for guarantees to aid firms during virus crisis -BBG
US Dollar Drops as Fed Beefs Up Backstop, FX Volatility Ebbs

US Dollar Drops as Fed Beefs Up Backstop, FX Volatility Ebbs

2020-03-24 18:20:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR FORECAST: US DOLLAR EDGES LOWER AS THE FED DOUBLES DOWN ON STIMULUS EFFORTS, FX VOLATILITY PULLS BACK

  • US Dollar gives back gains with the FOMC liquidity spigot on full blast
  • USD price action weakens as risk appetite recovers on coronavirus stimulus hope
  • Currency volatility recedes from crisis-high readings and likely weighs on the US Dollar

The US Dollar is starting to pull back after soaring nearly 9% over the last two weeks. An astounding rise in the US Dollar Index since March 09 came on the back of risk-off sentiment and corresponding demand for safe-haven assets – like the US Dollar – due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Discover the Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

After unprecedented news released by the Federal Reserve yesterday, however, the US Dollar has begun to give back recent upside. The expanded Fed arsenal, like open-ended QE and allowing the FOMC to purchase US investment grade corporate bonds, has potential to weigh negatively on USD price action and broader US Dollar Index.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (MARCH 05 TO MARCH 24, 2020)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Forecast DXY Index

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

That said, there could be a USD unwind underway with the US Dollar starting to experience modest weakness since its recent surge to three-year highs. The US Dollar pullback has held technical support provided by the 34-day exponential moving average and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of its latest bullish leg so far. This might suggest that the strong uptrend remains intact despite short-term downside.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out our Top Trading Opportunities
Get My Guide

FED BALANCE SHEET EXPLODES AS FOMC ACCELERATES ASSET PURCHASES

Fed Balance Sheet Chart Federal Reserve Total Assets

As the Federal Reserve beefs up its liquidity backstop and efforts to counter financial market distress, which stems from market panic in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed balance sheet has started to explode. Total assets held by the Federal Reserve will likely balloon even further after the FOMC stated yesterday it will purchase US Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities “in the amounts needed.” This stands to increase bank reserves, liquidity and supply of US Dollars circulating the financial system, which might serve as a headwind to USD price action.

FX VOLATILITY RECEDES FROM RECORD HIGH DESPITE DEEPENING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

US Dollar Price Chart USD Forecast FX Volatility Coronavirus

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

FX volatility is another major fundamental theme driving the direction of the US Dollar. Expected currency volatility in the Euro, Pound Sterling and Yen over the next 30-days has started to fall from extreme highs. This suggests that perceived risk, or uncertainty, surrounding these major currency pairs is starting to recede while market angst surrounding the coronavirus pandemic calms.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Download our latest comprehensive USD Forecast
Get My Guide

As market sentiment begins to improve and volatility drifts lower, largely due to hope that the flood of monetary and fiscal stimulus will offset economic fallout from the coronavirus, the US Dollar could continue its retracement lower. On the other hand, risk aversion and measures of volatility might snap back in an abrupt and aggressive fashion, which might slingshot the US Dollar to fresh year-to-date highs.

Read More: Gold Price to Resume Ascent as Fed Asset Purchases Balloon

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Mired by FX Volatility & Expanded Fed Arsenal
US Dollar Mired by FX Volatility & Expanded Fed Arsenal
2020-03-23 15:33:00
Surging US Dollar Hits a Wall; is a USD Unwind Underway?
Surging US Dollar Hits a Wall; is a USD Unwind Underway?
2020-03-20 16:00:00
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
2020-03-19 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.