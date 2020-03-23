We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Euro Fall Further vs US Dollar?
2020-03-23 11:15:00
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report
2020-03-23 10:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Technical Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Flashing Buy Signal
2020-03-22 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Is USD/CAD Still Bullish as Breakout Stalls?
2020-03-22 02:34:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises, USD Drops as Fed Announce Unlimited QE
2020-03-23 12:58:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Consolidates as RSI Fails to Push Into Oversold Territory
2020-03-23 06:00:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE Struggle on Coronavirus Headline Fears
2020-03-23 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook, 19-Year High Next? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-22 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Still Losing Cornavirus Haven Battle to US Dollar
2020-03-23 03:16:00
Yen May Gain as Weekend Dow Jones Futures Fall, NZD Eyes RBNZ Stimulus
2020-03-22 20:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Fed will purchase MBS and Treasuries in the amount needed

Real Time News
  • The continued unwind in #Euro shorts had been the primary driver, of which market participants are now bullish for the first time since September 2018. Get your $EUR market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/Mr3B8NKexQ https://t.co/YiQlgU1PZN
  • RT @FerroTV: "The Federal Reserve will continue to purchase Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed…
  • Waiting for Fed to turn fully BoJ and buy stocks/ETFs....not long I reckon https://t.co/iYLf0XhM3W
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.58%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 72.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bJinZ7pZZF
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to discuss the setups we're tracking into the to open! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 10mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.48% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.46% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.27% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.34% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Uui4zZ17rL
  • Federal Reserve announce they will do open-ended Treasury and MBS purchases in amount needed: Will buy $75bln Treasuries and $50bln MBS every day this week.
  • Top trading lesson: The traders that were able to successfully navigate the tempestuous market environment were those that were ruthless practitioners of basic risk management principles. - @DailyFX Senior Strategist, @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/MaVxRxDqtP https://t.co/NXiRWakIxJ
  • EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Euro Fall Further vs US Dollar? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/03/23/EURUSD-Price-Forecast-Will-Euro-Fall-Further-vs-US-Dollar-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/NW4YA1gRMt
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

2020-03-23 10:46:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to Mar 17th, released Mar 20th)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind

In the week to March 17th, CFTC data highlights that investors went net short on the US Dollar for the first time since June 2018. The continued unwind in Euro shorts had been the primary driver, of which market participants are now bullish for the first time since September 2018. However, as investors make a dash for cashamid the elevated volatility prompting widespread panic selling, now looks to be the wrong time to be bearish on the greenback.

Net bullish bets on the Japanese Yen picked up as investors continued to pare back gross shorts. However, while risk sentiment has deteriorated significantly, the Yen has failed to benefit in recent times, which we feel is largely to do with the funding squeeze of dollars amid the notable widening in cross-currency basis (Xccy Basis Swaps), which had been its widest since the global financial crisis, highlighting dollar shortage concerns (increased costs to short dollars). That said, with the Fed opening USD swap lines with several central banks, USD/JPY may trend lower in the short-term.

Despite the sharp depreciation in the Pound, investors continue to remain net long with gross shorts picking up ever so slightly. Consequently, we see continued risks to the downside for the Pound, where heightened uncertainty could see EUR/GBP head towards 0.95. Elsewhere, the Canadian Dollar saw a slight increase in net shorts of $533mln as the Loonie suffers from the drop in both risk appetite and oil prices. We are also cognizant of the fact that the Bank of Canada have the highest interest rates in the G10 (0.75%), therefore downside pressure on the currency can extend as the central bank looks to ease monetary policy further.

Across the antipodeans, the Australian Dollar saw gross shorts aggressively reduced, while the New Zealand Dollar remains the most shorted currency with net shorts at 45% (adjusted for open interest).

US Dollar | Flipped to Net Short for the First Time Since June 2018

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

EUR/USD | Shorts Aggressively Unwind

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT ReportEUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

GBP/USD | Sterling Bulls At Risk

gbpusdEUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

USD/JPY | Yen Underperforms Stems for Dollar Shortage Concerns

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT ReportEUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

USD/CHF | SNB Continues to Intervene

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT ReportEUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

USD/CAD | Canadian Dollar Pressured by Plunging Oil Prices

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT ReportEUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

AUD/USD | Unwind in Bearish Bets

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT ReportEUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

NZD/USD | Most Shorted G10 Currency

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT ReportEUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Rises, USD Drops as Fed Announce Unlimited QE
Dow Jones Rises, USD Drops as Fed Announce Unlimited QE
2020-03-23 12:58:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE Struggle on Coronavirus Headline Fears
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE Struggle on Coronavirus Headline Fears
2020-03-23 09:00:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Eyeing Bipartisan US Fiscal Stimulus Package
US Dollar, S&P 500 Eyeing Bipartisan US Fiscal Stimulus Package
2020-03-23 01:00:00
VIX Peels Back as S&P 500 Stabilizes; High Volatility Still a Threat
VIX Peels Back as S&P 500 Stabilizes; High Volatility Still a Threat
2020-03-20 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.