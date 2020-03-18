We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bleak as Eurozone Governments Shut Down Borders
2020-03-18 08:00:00
US Dollar Surges, Now What? EUR/USD, AUD/USD Downtrends Analyzed
2020-03-18 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-03-18 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
Gold Price Rebounds from Key Price Zone as Fed Deploys Credit Facility
2020-03-18 03:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling and FTSE Weakness Set to Persist
2020-03-18 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (YoY) (FEB F), Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-18
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (FEB F), Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-18
  • How can you be a part-time trade? Get your tips on workflow and strategy here with@WVenketas: https://t.co/b8ywNOOgx9 #tradingstyle https://t.co/swcGCQnqqe
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -3.82% France 40: -4.04% Wall Street: -5.28% US 500: -5.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dMrMd1v6BN
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (FEB F) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-18
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (YoY) (FEB F) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-18
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Jebus - Italian bond yields are soaring again...#ecb #morelooseningpls @DailyFX https://t.co/fLVcAHA6SG
  • The inverted hammer candlestick pattern is commonly observed in the #forex market and provides important insight into market. How can you apply it to your trading strategies? Find out here: https://t.co/geMAmTc4ly https://t.co/GAOSBWj0TZ
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling and FTSE Weakness Set to Persist

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling and FTSE Weakness Set to Persist

2020-03-18 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP and FTSE prices, news and analysis:

  • EUR/GBP continues to firm while GBP/USD, the FTSE 100 and UK Government bonds (Gilts) are weaker again and could well extend their losses.
  • A £350 billion package of measures to boost the UK economy has so far failed to temper concerns about the impact of the Covid-19 virus on demand.

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 slide, further losses in prospect

The recent slide in UK assets, including stocks, Government bonds and the British Pound, looks set to continue despite the announcement by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak of a £350 billion package of measures to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the UK economy.

Sunak’s measures include £330 billion in loans, £20 billion in other aid, a business rates holiday and grants for retailers and pubs. Help for airlines is also being considered. Nonetheless, there have so far been few signs of an about-turn for the FTSE 100 index of the leading London-listed stocks, GBP/USD or the Sterling crosses.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (March 9-18, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 2% 5%
Weekly 27% -24% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Selling of both stocks and Government bonds by investors moving to the safety of cash caused the FTSE 100 to drop by around 3.5% and the yield on the 10-year Gilt yield to advance to 0.73% in early London trading Wednesday.

Similarly, EUR/GBP remains in an uptrend while the only major GBP crosses to strengthen are GBP/AUD and, to a lesser extent GBP/NZD.

How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Price Outlook: Fiscal Response Boosts Kiwi, Can it Rally?
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Fiscal Response Boosts Kiwi, Can it Rally?
2020-03-17 22:30:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Surge as VIX Retreats, FX Volatility Climbs
US Dollar, S&P 500 Surge as VIX Retreats, FX Volatility Climbs
2020-03-17 21:46:00
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Price Outlook: Stocks and Sentiment Steady, For Now
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Price Outlook: Stocks and Sentiment Steady, For Now
2020-03-17 18:00:00
European Stock Exchanges Ban Short-Selling, Massive Stimulus Needed
European Stock Exchanges Ban Short-Selling, Massive Stimulus Needed
2020-03-17 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Bullish
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.