EUR/USD
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Turns Bearish
2020-03-15 02:00:00
GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Rallies, FTSE Crashes Below 5,000
2020-03-16 09:30:00
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Japanese Yen, US Dollar, New Zealand Dollar May Gap on Pandemic Woes
2020-03-15 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rips from Multi-Year Lows
2020-03-14 16:00:00
Gold
Gold Price Hit Lower, Silver Price Smashed to Decade Low in Commodities Rout
2020-03-16 10:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-16 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Fed, RBNZ, BOJ Fail to Cheer Markets
2020-03-16 03:30:00
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What's Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Rallies, FTSE Crashes Below 5,000

2020-03-16 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Sterling (GBP) and FTSE 100 News, Prices and Analysis:

  • FTSE 100 nears a nine-year low.
  • Sterling (GBP) off its multi-month lows.

British Pound (GBP) Looks Extremely Oversold

Sterling has pulled off Friday’s multi-month lows after the US Federal Reserve slashed 75 basis points off its lending rate and announced another round of bond buying (QE) to the tune of USD750 billion. This is the second emergency cut by the Fed in the last two weeks and it comes just days before a scheduled FOMC meting on Wednesday, indicating the emergency of the current situation. It remains to be seen if the Fed’s action will work, but other countries will now need to cut further, and introduce additional liquidity measures, forcing a race to the bottom in the FX market. GBP/USD sold-off sharply on Friday and is currently trying to find some support. The only drivers of price action in the short-term will be coronavirus updates and additional central bank measures.

The DailyFX Calendar features all market moving data and events.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Weekly Price Chart (January 2017 – March 16, 2020)

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 55% 20%
Weekly 30% -32% 4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Roiled, Desperately Looking for Support

The FTSE 100 continues to slump and has losy more than 2,700 points from its peak with indiscriminate selling forcing global equity markets heavily into bear market territory. Again the chart looks oversold, using the ATR indicator, but sitting on the sidelines is the only way to treat this market in the short-term

FTSE 100 Monthly Price Chart (2003 – March 16, 2020)

Market volatility remains at multi-year extremes and traders should know how to handle these conditions before making any decisions. DailyFX have a wealth of risk management and discipline resources available to help guide traders through these volatile times.

Becoming a Better Trader – How to Videos.

The DailyFX Online Trading Universityalso has 1000s of updated articles covering all aspects of trading.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

