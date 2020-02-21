We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall on Eurozone PMIs as Coronavirus Stokes Recession Fears
2020-02-21 07:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Battling a Rampant US Dollar
2020-02-21 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2020-02-21 01:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Run Earns EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD Breaks; Nasdaq Fronts Risk Retreat
2020-02-21 02:59:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Drop as Volatility Spikes, Will Support Hold?
2020-02-20 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Crude Oil Extends Support Bounce on OPEC as Virus Fears Abate
2020-02-20 17:41:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Daimler states that COVID-19 cases could impact sales, output and supply chains $EUR
  • The $USD may reclaim some of its lost territory against the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone ahead of the release of the #FOMC minutes and Iran election. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/KjkR8mJu8s https://t.co/qwuJSuppya
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (JAN F), Actual: 1.1% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 1.4% Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (JAN F) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (YoY) (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Public Finances (PSNCR) (Pounds) (JAN), Actual: -18.8b Expected: N/A Previous: 16.6b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Central Government NCR (JAN), Actual: -20.5b Expected: N/A Previous: 15.6b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Public Finances (PSNCR) (Pounds) (JAN), Actual: 18.8b Expected: N/A Previous: 16.6b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Central Government NCR (JAN), Actual: 20.5b Expected: N/A Previous: 15.6b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Battling a Rampant US Dollar

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Battling a Rampant US Dollar

2020-02-21 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price, News and Analysis

  • GBP/USD back to 1.2900 but upside is currently capped.
  • PMI data will drive the next move in the pair.

US Dollar Remains the Cleanest Shirt in a Dirty Laundry Basket

Sterling has suffered against the US dollar this week with GBP/USD trading back down to the 1.2850 level before pulling back. Sterling as a currency is not overly weak but the headline pair are being driven by the greenback which hit its highest level since May 2017 on Thursday. US dollar strength is expected to remain ahead of the latest US PMI readings at 13:30 GMT.

Sterling will have an opportunity to reclaim some of its recent losses against the US dollar at 9:30 GMT today when UK PMIs will be released. If these numbers show continued post-general election strength, GBP/USD will look at 1.2930 as its first upside target. After here, the pair are likely to tread water ahead of the US figures. For all market moving data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

Trading Forex at the News Release

Against other currencies, Sterling has pushed marginally, especially against the Japanese Yen, the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, which are all suffering bouts of weakness.

GBP/NZD – Building Momentum for Another Test of Resistance

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – February 21, 2020)

GBPUSD daily price chart
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -9% 1%
Weekly 26% -32% 2%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2020-02-21 01:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Drop as Volatility Spikes, Will Support Hold?
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Drop as Volatility Spikes, Will Support Hold?
2020-02-20 19:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Key Levels to Watch
Dow Jones Forecast: Key Levels to Watch
2020-02-20 12:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.