GBP/NZD - Building Momentum for Another Attempt at Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
2020-02-19 10:31:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-02-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks
2020-02-19 09:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Gloomy Ahead of FOMC Minutes, UK CPI Data
2020-02-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow and Apple Bow to Coronavirus While Dollar Drives Different EURUSD,USDJPY Paths
2020-02-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • With all this talk about gold, #Silver has flown under the radar a little bit as it tests resistance around $18.30 $XAG https://t.co/yOnXW2r2rP
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.91% Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sW9aqUbTec
  • Copper (HG) Price Technical Analysis: Crucial Chart Points & Signals to Watch More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/19/Copper-Price-Technical-Analysis-Crucial-Chart-Points-Signals-to-Watch-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/4SGOEgGUyq
  • The Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for Q1 rises to 2.57%, previously at 2.35% $DXY
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Outlook: #Loonie Presses $USDCAD Towards Support - https://t.co/h5ciEpXq5n https://t.co/HGp7DIVoyc
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/4:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/xYgG7SuO6J
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.92%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Z0CSj72X0l
  • Japan saw a big miss in machine orders (-3.5% v/s -1.2% expected) and this has helped $USDJPY to break-out to a fresh eight-month-high. Where is USD/JPY heading? Find out from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/7cBzPondFm https://t.co/SfjAGDUiH8
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.31% Silver: 0.47% Gold: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7betgslu8f
  • Fed's Mester: - Coronavirus global impact too difficult to determine right now
GBP/NZD - Building Momentum for Another Attempt at Resistance

GBP/NZD - Building Momentum for Another Attempt at Resistance

2020-02-19 14:53:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

GBP/NZD Price, Charts and Analysis:

  • Trend support remains in place and driving prices higher.
  • GBP/NZD eyes another attempt at horizontal resistance.

GBP/NZD Price – Medium-Term Rally May Not be Over Yet

GBP/NZD has been on an upward trajectory since the start of the year and a series of higher lows remain in place, adding to the bullish outlook for the pair. Trendline support remains in place and has provided an uplift every time it has been approached, aided recently by the 20-day moving average and given support by the medium- and longer-dated averages. The pair made a fresh four-month high on January 31, just, but was unable to consolidate this move and fell back into trend support.

A move back towards the 2.0105 – 2.0180 zone – trend support and the 20-dma – may offer a fresh upside opportunity if the recent pattern holds. This would then suggest a re-test of the recent highs between 2.0420 and 2.0440 before 2.0560 comes into view. GBP/NZD would then be back into the monthly sell-off candle from June 2016 (Brexit) which fell from 2.1390 to a low of 1.8850.

If support fails to hold, a break and close below 2.0000 would suggest that the current bullish set-up is invalidated and trade set-ups need to be looked at again.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/NZD Daily Price Chart (March 2019 – February 19, 2020)

gbp/nzd price chart.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
2020-01-14 08:43:00
GBP/CHF Price: Supportive Technicals Ahead of Bullish Pennant
GBP/CHF Price: Supportive Technicals Ahead of Bullish Pennant
2019-11-04 14:55:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Vulnerable to Further Sell-Offs
EUR/USD Price Remains Vulnerable to Further Sell-Offs
2019-10-01 10:51:00
NZD/CAD Long-Term Top Trade Idea ** Update **
NZD/CAD Long-Term Top Trade Idea ** Update **
2019-08-27 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.