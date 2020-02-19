We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Palladium, Silver Price Outlook Bullish After Upside Breakout

Palladium, Silver Price Outlook Bullish After Upside Breakout

2020-02-19 03:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
SILVER PRICES, PALLADIUM OUTLOOK, XPD/USD, XAG/USD – TALKING POINTS

  • XAG/USD, XPD/USD broke key levels, opening the door to bullish resumption
  • Palladium prices shattered critical resistance and clocked in new all-time high
  • Silver prices aim to retest January high after month-long consolidation period

SILVER PRICE OUTLOOK BULLISH

As forecasted, silver prices experienced their biggest one-day spike since September and broke out of a month-long, downward-sloping consolidation range (white-dotted lines). This came as XAG/USD was trading in an ever-shrinking zone of indecision between support at 17.440 and the upper ceiling of resistance. Silver may be at the beginning of what could be another bullish spike, but the path forward is not without its bumps.

XAG/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing XAG/USD

XAG/USD chart created using TradingView

Despite XAG/USD’s rally, the precious metal will now have to face resistance at 18.390 (gold-dotted line) that marked the end of its ascent from the prior bullish spike. Beyond that, silver prices will have then have to clear familiar but formidable resistance at 18.625 and the January 8-high at 18.853. Upside pressure around these levels may begin to show signs of exhaustion and a subsequent pullback may ensue.

PALLADIUM PRICES REGISTER NEW HIGH

Palladium prices have again clocked in new highs above $2,600 after coiling up between the December uptrend and resistance at 2499.60 (purple-shaded area). XPD/USD is now in charted territory, making mapping its trajectory difficult since there is no precedent for Palladium prices at these levels. Having said that, since XPD/USD cleared resistance with bold follow-through, it may signal bullish sentiment has reignited.

XPD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing palladium prices

XPD/USD chart created using TradingView

SILVER TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

