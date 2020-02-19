Palladium, Silver Price Outlook Bullish After Upside Breakout

The #Euro may retrace higher before resuming a selloff that brought the single currency to the lowest level in close to three years against the US Dollar. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/6tE2Xibkiw https://t.co/vfFbt3Q7NT

LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987

The $USD gained versus SGD and IDR despite a “risk-on” tone in markets, boosted by strong declines in the Euro. What is the week ahead for USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP and USD/MYR? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/3zCSbkEQ2c https://t.co/edBGpLGUPg

Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.90% Silver: 0.52% Gold: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AGzdmphrrt

LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987

My trading video for today: 'Dow and Apple Bow to #Coronavirus While Dollar Drives Different $EURUSD,$USDJPY Paths' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/02/19/Dow-and-Apple-Bow-to-Coronavirus-While-Dollar-Drives-Diferent-EURUSDUSDJPY-Paths.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GhLoASjGfG

China reportedly mulling cash injections and mergers to aide local airlines adversely impacted by the #coronavirus outbreak -BBG

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.04%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A25EJZ6YHA