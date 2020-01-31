We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?

2020-01-31 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin Outlook:

  • Bitcoin has rallied to start the year after slowly bleeding lower in the second half of 2019
  • The coin has retaken the 200-day simple moving average and various other technical levels
  • Now a Fibonacci level at $9,400 stands between BTC/USD and the psychologically significant $10,000 mark

Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?

After an abysmal ending to 2019, Bitcoin has started off the New Year with a strong showing. Rallying from $7,150 to $9,300 in under a month, the coin’s performance has allowed it to recapture key technical levels that it can look to for support in the coming days. That being said, BTC/USD will have to surmount a nearby Fibonacci level if it is to continue its climb.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

bitcoin price chart

To that end, history suggests the Fibonacci level at $9,400 possesses considerable influence over price. Since June 2018, the line has been able to successfully stall price action numerous times, creating a considerable challenge for bulls who are currently trying to push BTC higher after reclaiming the 200-day simple moving average. That being said, Bitcoin can look to the moving average and a trendline protection around $9,000 as an early area of support that could help the coin consolidate.

Looking to the wider timeframe a break above the Fibonacci level, and eventually the $10,000 mark, would establish a higher-high compared to the October peak. Such a move would be an encouraging sign in pursuit of a longer-term continuation higher as it would help buck the trend of consecutively lower highs and lower lows. Therefore, a confident break and daily close above resistance at $9,400 could allow for further trading opportunities with a bullish-bias. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

