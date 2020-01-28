We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
VIX Curve Inversion Does Not Bode Well For The S&P 500 - US Market Open
2020-01-27 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
2020-01-27 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains On Wuhan Virus, USD/JPY Nears Key Prop
2020-01-28 03:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver and Gold Prices Ripe for Retreat Ahead FOMC Outlook?
2020-01-28 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Brightens as Coronavirus Panic Spurs Volatility
2020-01-27 18:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Oil Slammed, S&P Futures Fall; Risk Aversion Runs on Coronavirus Fear
2020-01-27 14:36:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New Zealand Dollar may fall against the Japanese #Yen after downside breakouts in $NZDJPY and an #NZD index. Fundamental catalysts include the #coronavirus, China PMI and the #Fed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2020/01/28/New-Zealand-Dollar-Japanese-Yen-Outlook-NZDJPY-Uptrend-at-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/r1R2CfwJzF
  • My trading video for the upcomign session: 'S&P 500, Crude Oil, Yield Curve Tumble as Risk Aversion Aligns to Flu Fears' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/01/28/SP-500-Crude-Oil-Yield-Curve-Tumble-as-Risk-Aversion-Aligns-to-Flu-Fears.html https://t.co/Bcl3xX99ya
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.42%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VaZ5CnWGft
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EdKF0XF8z0
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.41% France 40: 0.40% US 500: 0.39% Germany 30: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8BrsH6ji0L
  • $AUDJPY technical positioning hints prices may be on cusp of turning lower after a late-2019 bounce, recoupling with a dovish RBA policy outlook. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/z84Y0V0ZtH https://t.co/bmKUTN0PzJ
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst @ZabelinDimitri analyzes the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/IpCiS3VpyN
  • Heads up! My colleague @ZabelinDimitri will be discussing items such #coronavirus, #Brexit and the #BoE, #FOMC, consumer data and corporate earnings. Join him for a session starting in about 10min below! https://t.co/aMuRtLhWKe
  • LIVE IN 15 MIN: Analyst @ZabelinDimitri analyzes the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?CHID=9&QPID=917720
Silver and Gold Prices Ripe for Retreat Ahead FOMC Outlook?

Silver and Gold Prices Ripe for Retreat Ahead FOMC Outlook?

2020-01-28 05:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Gold Prices, FOMC Rate Decision, Jerome Powell, Coronavirus– TALKING POINTS

  • Gold, silver prices spiked on coronavirus concerns
  • FOMC outlook may undo gains in precious metals
  • XAG/USD, XAU/USD showing slowing momentum?

Silver and gold prices may retrace some of their recent gains if the Fed reiterates its neutral position on interest rates and cools 2020 rate cut bets along with demand for anti-fiat hedges. The spike in precious metals has come in large part due to the market-wide panic associated with the spread of the coronavirus which has infected sentiment in Asia, Europe and the US.

S&P 500 Futures, Gold Prices, 10-Year US Treasury Yields, XAG.USD – 15-Minute Chart

Chart showing gold prices

S&P 500 futures chart created using TradingView

Gold Technical Analysis

After a period of relatively-directionless trading between the 1551.96 and 1557.10 (gold-dotted lines) support range, gold prices turned higher and continue to trade at seven-year highs. However, recent price action as indicated by the latest candle suggests there was an underlying hope to continue higher but ultimately it lacked conviction. This may precede a gradual decline back to the key support range.

Gold Prices – Daily Chart

Chart showing gold prices

Gold prices chart created using TradingView

The notion of a retreat is also supported on a wider time frame. Negative RSI divergence on a monthly chart points to slowing upside momentum as gold prices continue to climb. While this does not necessarily precede a turn lower, it certainly warrants the attention of traders.

Gold Prices – Monthly Chart

Silver and Gold Prices Ripe for Retreat Ahead FOMC Outlook?

Gold prices chart created using TradingView

Silver Technical Analysis

Since late December, silver prices have remained range-bound between 17.733 and 18.110 (white-dotted lines) despite attempts to climb above the upper crust. Looking ahead, a retreat to the lower layer may be in the cards. If XAG/USD breaks support with follow-though it could open the door to testing another floor at 17.440. A fundamental catalyst – like the FOMC rate decision – may be needed to facilitate this move.

Silver Prices – Daily Chart

Chart showing silver prices

Silver prices chart created using TradingView

GOLD PRICES TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro May Fall with DAX Index as Coronavirus Spreads into Europe
Euro May Fall with DAX Index as Coronavirus Spreads into Europe
2020-01-28 04:00:00
Silver (XAG) Price Forecast: Can Risk Aversion Fuel a Silver Rally?
Silver (XAG) Price Forecast: Can Risk Aversion Fuel a Silver Rally?
2020-01-27 22:30:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Will the Tumble Continue Despite Apple Earnings, FOMC Meeting?
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Will the Tumble Continue Despite Apple Earnings, FOMC Meeting?
2020-01-27 19:35:00
UK Weekly Webinar: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE Eye BoE and Coronavirus Escalation
UK Weekly Webinar: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE Eye BoE and Coronavirus Escalation
2020-01-27 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Silver
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.