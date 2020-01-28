Silver and Gold Prices Ripe for Retreat Ahead FOMC Outlook?

The New Zealand Dollar may fall against the Japanese #Yen after downside breakouts in $NZDJPY and an #NZD index. Fundamental catalysts include the #coronavirus, China PMI and the #Fed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2020/01/28/New-Zealand-Dollar-Japanese-Yen-Outlook-NZDJPY-Uptrend-at-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/r1R2CfwJzF

My trading video for the upcomign session: 'S&P 500, Crude Oil, Yield Curve Tumble as Risk Aversion Aligns to Flu Fears' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/01/28/SP-500-Crude-Oil-Yield-Curve-Tumble-as-Risk-Aversion-Aligns-to-Flu-Fears.html https://t.co/Bcl3xX99ya

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.42%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VaZ5CnWGft

Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EdKF0XF8z0

Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.41% France 40: 0.40% US 500: 0.39% Germany 30: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8BrsH6ji0L

$AUDJPY technical positioning hints prices may be on cusp of turning lower after a late-2019 bounce, recoupling with a dovish RBA policy outlook. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/z84Y0V0ZtH https://t.co/bmKUTN0PzJ

LIVE NOW! Analyst @ZabelinDimitri analyzes the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?CHID=9&QPID=917720

The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/IpCiS3VpyN

Heads up! My colleague @ZabelinDimitri will be discussing items such #coronavirus, #Brexit and the #BoE, #FOMC, consumer data and corporate earnings. Join him for a session starting in about 10min below! https://t.co/aMuRtLhWKe