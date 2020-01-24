We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election
2020-01-24 09:10:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-01-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Strong UK PMIs Support Positive GBP/USD Outlook
2020-01-24 10:30:00
EUR/USD Breaks Down, Oil Tests Key Support as Risk-Off Hints Appear
2020-01-23 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Fall as Markets Cheer PMI Data, Backdrop Still Tense
2020-01-24 08:00:00
EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDNZD Absorb ECB, Risk Trends, Key Data
2020-01-24 01:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Ease, WHO Avoids Naming Coronavirus Global Emergency
2020-01-24 07:11:00
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
2020-01-23 10:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads
2020-01-24 09:26:00
Gold Prices Ease, WHO Avoids Naming Coronavirus Global Emergency
2020-01-24 07:11:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/msclIsNZoG
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda says he has not seen any financial bubbles so far......... About that 👇 https://t.co/8hrzQPa28l
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/nShTRUpxu6
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.19% France 40: 1.15% US 500: 0.20% Wall Street: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DNuy11iRcX
  • ECB's Lagarde says inflation upward move is really minor $EUR
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RT @IGTV: #BankofEngland ready to cut rates? Strong #PMI data may steer it away from a rate cut as @JMcQueenFX from @DailyFX tells @JeremyN…
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR WEF: Lagarde, Zhu, Mnuchin, Scholz, Georgieva, Kuroda, Javid due at 10:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • OPEC is continuing to discuss production cut extension to the end of the year, according to Tass
  • ECB's Knot says inflation target needs to be clarified, adds that current concept is not easy to communicate $EUR
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election

2020-01-24 09:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • EUR/USD | Italian Concerns Resurface
  • Italian Regional Election in Focus
  • Snap Election to Put Euro on the Backfoot

EUR/USD | Italian Risks Resurface

Italy is back on the agenda for the Euro after 5 Star Party Leader Di Maio announced his decision to step down earlier this week. With this coming before a decisive regional election in Emilia-Romagna on Sunday, risk premium attached to Italy could be on the rise amid concerns over the stability of the 5SM + PD coalition.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -6% -4%
Weekly 11% -16% -1%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Emilia-Romagna is typically a centre-left stronghold and thus the PD party would be expected to win the regional election. However, given the sizeable lead in the national opinion polling for Salvini’s League party and with regional opinion polls showing the centre-left and centre-right are neck and neck, there is an increasingly risk that the centre-left rule could be replaced for the first time in over 70 years, which would mark a huge achievement for Salvini’s. In turn, this would heighten concerns that Italy could be on course for another election in the near-term thus placing pressure on the Euro, as well as Italian assets (FTSE MIB + BTPs).

Italian Regional Election Opinion Polling

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election

Italian Election Risks to Spark Wider Bund/BTP Spread

In recent months, foreign investors have stepped up their exposure to Italian debt, therefore rising risks that Italy could once again be heading back to the polls provides us with greater confidence a widening of the Bund/BTP spread towards 200bps will see Italian assets underperform, making EUR/JPY an attractive option on the downside.

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election

EUR/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Strong UK PMIs Support Positive GBP/USD Outlook
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Strong UK PMIs Support Positive GBP/USD Outlook
2020-01-24 10:30:00
Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads
Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads
2020-01-24 09:26:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
NZD/USD Price Outlook: New Zealand Dollar Eyes Inflation & RBNZ
NZD/USD Price Outlook: New Zealand Dollar Eyes Inflation & RBNZ
2020-01-23 21:12:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.