Dow Jones Hits Record High as CSX Lowers Outlook

The #Euro is challenging support marking the bounds of its three-month uptrend against the US Dollar, with a break threatening to expose the way toward 1.07. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xANHQ4ZIXp https://t.co/e8j0oJ9Bqv

The anti-risk Japanese Yen fell as U.S. retail sales sent the S&P 500 rallying, the US Dollar ended flat. China Q4 GDP may further sink the Yen as USD/JPY eyes highs from May 2019 $USDJPY #Yen #SP500 #ChinaGDP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/01/17/Japanese-Yen-Prices-Fall-USDJPY-Rally-May-Extend-on-China-GDP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/ddO6rku56d

- #EURCHF is hovering at 3-year lows - Still scope for downside price action - What risks have catalyzed the selloff? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/16/EURCHF-Touches-3-Year-Lows-With-More-Scope-for-Downside.html

$AUD and S&P/ASX 200 stock index price action warns that investors are pining for RBA rate cuts amid worries about weakness in the local economy. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xPc5Cq6blN https://t.co/wz8M6Dj7zC

Company earnings💵💰 from: Capital One, American Express, Discover, Netflix, Halliburton, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, IBM, UBS, Intel, Hyundai and others.

Jan 23: - ECB🇪🇺 rate decision - Norway🇳🇴rate decision - US🇺🇸-China🇨🇳 Economic and Security Review Commission hearing (HIGH EVENT RISK⚡️) - Australia🇦🇺 unemployment data Jan 24: - Manufacturing PMI: US🇺🇸, Germany🇩🇪, France🇫🇷, UK🇬🇧, Australia, Eurozone🇪🇺 - Canada🇨🇦 retail sales