S&P 500 Muted as Banks Prime US Earnings Season ahead of Phase-One Signing

$USDCNH catching a bid off the 6.8750 level on headlines that President Trump will keep current tariffs on China in effect, likely until a phase two trade deal is reached after the election later this year https://t.co/uBoHYJroD0

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.15%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.95%.

Senator Cornyn says USMCA vote should happen this Thursday $SPX $DXY $CAD $MXN

Gold Slides 5% as Volatility Wanes - Will Support Hold? $XAU $GC_F $GLD

$AUDUSD: The immediate focus is on a break of the 6851-6927 range for guidance with the broader outlook weighted to the topside in Aussie while above 6809.

Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.19% Germany 30: -0.04% US 500: -0.09% France 40: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XipiJbEKea