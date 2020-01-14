S&P 500 Muted as Banks Prime US Earnings Season ahead of Phase-One Signing

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Trader Sentiment Positive as US-China Trade Deal Nears | Webinar
2020-01-14 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open
2020-01-14 14:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast - BoE Doves Challenge GBP/USD Support Levels
2020-01-14 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
2020-01-14 19:30:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Slides 5% as Volatility Wanes – Will Support Hold?
2020-01-14 19:04:00
Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-14 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @CNBCnow: Trump impeachment trial could start next Tuesday, McConnell says https://t.co/6CVWnnHtTQ
  • $USDCNH catching a bid off the 6.8750 level on headlines that President Trump will keep current tariffs on China in effect, likely until a phase two trade deal is reached after the election later this year https://t.co/uBoHYJroD0
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.15%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aC8tHQjh0Z
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: It is not new news that tariffs on $250B of Chinese imports will still be under a 25% tariff. Also Sept 1st tariffs dro…
  • Senator Cornyn says USMCA vote should happen this Thursday $SPX $DXY $CAD $MXN
  • Gold Slides 5% as Volatility Wanes - Will Support Hold? Find out via @DailyFX below: Link - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/01/14/xau-price-xauusd-gold-slides-as-volatility-wanes-will-support-hold.html $XAU $GC_F $GLD https://t.co/c1GcRPEIfu
  • RT @WSJecon: Fed’s Esther George: "Keeping rates on hold for now is appropriate in my view as we assess the economy’s response to last year…
  • $AUDUSD: The immediate focus is on a break of the 6851-6927 range for guidance with the broader outlook weighted to the topside in Aussie while above 6809.Get your AUD/USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/AWybX7fqyB https://t.co/o54qDD36qn
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.19% Germany 30: -0.04% US 500: -0.09% France 40: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XipiJbEKea
  • Tariff man is back! #TradeWar https://t.co/CDDgx1g9cU
S&P 500 Muted as Banks Prime US Earnings Season ahead of Phase-One Signing

S&P 500 Muted as Banks Prime US Earnings Season ahead of Phase-One Signing

2020-01-14 17:47:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

Bank Earnings Key Points:

  • Three of the biggest banks in the US posted their Q4 earnings this morning showing mixed results as Wells Fargo disappoints
  • JPMorgan and Citi Group posted positive results, with JPMorgan posting the most profitable year ever for a US bank in 2019
  • Geopolitical tensions along with changes to monetary policy are eyed as risks to future growth in the sector with

The markets are taking a cautious approach as earnings season kicks off this week after the S&P 500 rose to a new record high this Monday as geopolitical tensions eased and markets eyed this Wednesday’s anticipated sign off on the phase-one trade deal between the US and China. JP Morgan and Citi Group led the charge this morning beating expectations. However, Wells Fargo printed disappointing figures missing on earnings and revenue. In net the banking sector is moving higher today, with the financial sector of the S&P 500 up 0.83% in Tuesday morning trading.

JPM,WFC, C Earnings

Data Source: Bloomberg

A better-than-expected earnings season could continue to lift the S&P 500 to new highs, but several headwinds remain in the economy and earnings season gives investors a chance to hear forward views from corporate executives. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon stated that consumers continue to be in a strong position. However, Mr.Dimon also gave mention to complex geopolitical issues as a potential headwind, something highlighted in both Citi Group and Wells Fargo’s earnings reports.

Overnight FED Swap Pricing

Data Source: Bloomberg

Risks stemming from changes in monetary policy was also a common theme noted in this morning’s earnings reports between the big banks. While lower rates can boost investment and economic conditions, they also cut into the profitability from interest-bearing assets held on balance sheets.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
View the DailyFX first quarter equity forecast
Get My Guide

The Federal Reserve will look to keep their mantra of a “wait and see” approach after cutting rates three times in 2019, but overnight swaps are indicating a dovish lean into early 2021. Hitting their 2 percent inflation target will be the Fed’s key for interest rate adjustments this year, as the labor market remains strong.

However, the Fed’s preferred metric to measure inflation remains weak at a 1.5% annual basis according to the PCE deflator. Still, Core CPI has trended up to 2.3% in recent months which could signal future strength for the Fed’s watched PCE figures.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
2020-01-14 19:30:00
Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open
Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open
2020-01-14 14:30:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast - BoE Doves Challenge GBP/USD Support Levels
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast - BoE Doves Challenge GBP/USD Support Levels
2020-01-14 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.