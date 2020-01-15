Dollar Drops, Dow Drives to Record as Trump Signs China Trade Deal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rally Eyes Resistance- Dollar at Risk
2020-01-15 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls on Parade? Not Quite - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-01-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open
2020-01-15 14:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
2020-01-15 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDCNH Drop Stalls Ahead of US-China Trade Deal, Will Dow Run?
2020-01-15 06:15:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rates May Rise on Short Bets
2020-01-15 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Support Bounce Finds Sellers at 2019 High
2020-01-15 16:30:00
Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish
2020-01-15 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-15 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @USTradeRep: Economic and Trade Agreement Between the Government of the United States and the Government of the People’s Republic of Chi…
  • $EURUSD: The immediate focus is on a reaction as the Euro recovery approaches initial resistance objectives just higher. Get your EUR/USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/Zl413L9aqz https://t.co/k0gFq0CR40
  • Fed Beige Book: -Tariffs and trade uncertainty continues to weigh -Manufacturing activity muted in most districts -Holiday sales were solid, particularly online -Home sales flat overall -Prices, input costs rising at moderate rate -Districts citing widespread labor shortages
  • Comments from the #Fed Beige Book: "All manufacturing respondents had a positive outlook. Only one, the packaging firm, said it had revised its outlook up in recent months, citing a soft period last year that appears to have ended." Certainly contrasts recent ISM MFC data
  • Beige Book: Tariffs and trade uncertainty continue to weigh on businesses #Tradewar
  • Here's the Fed's Beige Book from January - https://t.co/iGnJHg9Fv5 #Fed
  • Fed's Beige Book: US economy continued to expand modestly through December #Fed
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.39% US 500: 0.14% Germany 30: -0.12% France 40: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rWOjYJfkat
  • RT @GlobalTimesBiz: Editorial: The hard-fought China-US phase one trade agreement should be cherished by both sides. #tradedeal https://t.c…
  • RT @BobOnMarkets: Credit ratings companies look like big winners in the #ChinaTradeDeal: "Within three months after the date of entry into…
Dollar Drops, Dow Drives to Record as Trump Signs China Trade Deal

Dollar Drops, Dow Drives to Record as Trump Signs China Trade Deal

2020-01-15 18:42:00
Rich Dvorak, Thomas Westwater,
Share:

US Dollar, Dow Jones, & US-China Phase One Trade Deal Talking Points:

  • Stock market indices hit fresh record highs this morning in the runup to the phase one trade deal signing ceremony between US President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He
  • Elements of the trade deal include forced technology transfers, currency manipulation and commitments from China to make large purchases of US agricultural goods
  • Tariffs on $250 billion of goods exported into the United States from China will remain in place during a 10-month compliance review period and until a phase-two trade deal is reached

DJIA – DOW JONES PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JULY 2019 TO JANUARY 2020)

Dow Jones Chart

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ramped higher to top the 29,100 price level in the minutes leading up to the US-China phase one trade deal signing ceremony. The Dow is up well over 10% since President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He first announced the positive breakthrough on Sino-American trade relations.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Download Our Comprehensive 1Q-2020 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Likewise, the S&P 500 Index is up 15% from its October 2019 swing low and continues to print fresh record-highs almost daily. Optimism exhibited by equity investors surrounding the partial trade deal has helped steer small-cap and EM stock market benchmarks higher also as appetite for risk permeates.

USD/CNH – CHINESE YUAN PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JULY 2019 TO JANUARY 2020)

USDCNH Chart

Another major asset reflecting the market's reaction to trade war developments between Washington and Beijing is the US Dollar to Chinese Yuan exchange rate. The offshore Yuan has surged roughly 4.5% against the US Dollar since spot USD/CNH topped out near the 7.2000 price level last September amid peak tariff threats from President Trump and PBoC intervention.

Owing to the recent improvement in US-China trade relations with the phase one trade agreement, the US Treasury has officially removed China from its list of currency manipulators. Spot USD/CNH seems to be finding technical support around the 6.8750 mark so far with further strength in the Chinese Yuan potentially limited due to roughly $350 billion of tariffs still imposed on Chinese goods.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JULY 2019 TO JANUARY 2020)

DXY Chart

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Weakness in USD price action is also reflected more broadly in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The popularly-refenced basket of major currency pairs details the US Dollar drifting 2.5% lower on balance since the recent high printed by the DXY Index last October, which could be explained primarily by fading demand for safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar.

Details from the text of the trade agreement, released shortly after the signing of the pact include agreements for China to step up their purchases of agricultural and energy products from the United States, along with stiffer intellectual property rules. Currency manipulation, tech transfers, and financial services were also key components listed in the text of the agreement. China has also vowed to further open their country to investment to the outside world, something they have struggled with in recent history.

For agricultural purchases, China has agreed to ensure that agricultural goods will be bought in specific limits over the next two years through the end of 2021. Specifically, China agrees to buy an additional $19.5 billion in US agricultural products in 2021 and $12.5 billion this year. Purchases of energy products will also be increased an additional $33.9 billion in 2021 to include oil, coal and liquid natural gas.

Enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance between the two countries allows for tariffs and other retaliatory measures to be put in place if either side break provisions of the agreement. And, in a move to seemingly prevent further tit-for-tat escalation, the agreement allows a side to be immune from retaliation if they believe they were acting in good faith.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst and Thomas Westwater, Internfor DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFXand @FxWestwateron Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open
S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open
2020-01-15 14:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-15 12:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
2020-01-15 10:30:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Warning Signal Raises Risk of Market Correction
S&P 500 Outlook: Warning Signal Raises Risk of Market Correction
2020-01-15 09:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
USDOLLAR
USD/CNH
News & Analysis at your fingertips.