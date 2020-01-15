We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Historical EUR/USD Tendency Around Monthly Opening Range in Focus
2020-01-15 05:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open
2020-01-15 14:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
2020-01-15 10:30:00
USDCNH Drop Stalls Ahead of US-China Trade Deal, Will Dow Run?
2020-01-15 06:15:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rates May Rise on Short Bets
2020-01-15 05:00:00
Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish
2020-01-15 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Test 3-Week Lows as US-China Trade Deal Looms
2020-01-15 07:10:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-15 12:30:00
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open

2020-01-15 14:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT

  • S&P 500 Correction Risks Rising
  • GBP/USD Hit on Soft Inflation, BoE Easing Bets Rise
  • Swiss Franc Continues to Rise

S&P 500: Equity futures relatively flat as investors wait for the US and China to officially sign the Phase 1 trade deal. However, with this largely priced in, the impact on equity markets are likely to be muted and thus we see increased risks in chasing the market higher. Alongside this, over 80% of the companies in the index are above its 200DMA, highest since the February 2018 crash.

US-China Trade Deal Schedule

  • Chinese Delegation to arrive around 1600GMT/1100ET
  • Deal signed around 1630GMT/1130ET

GBP: UK inflation dropped to a 3-year low of 1.3%, consequently, increasing the pressure for the Bank of England to ease monetary policy as money markets raise the likelihood of a cut in January. However, while this may tip the scales in favour for a rate cut, the BoE already expected headline inflation to drop to 1.25% by Spring, as such, the key data point to watch is the PMI figures. This will capture the post-election period, whereby a notable improvement, could see the BoE remain on hold. Looking forward, the BoE Chief economist is scheduled to speak tomorrow at 1800GMT.

CHF: Once again the Swiss Franc is on the front-foot as investors continue to ponder where the next psychological line in the sand is for the SNB. Previously, intervention had seemingly took place around 1.0750-1.0800, however, with the latest Swiss sight deposits showing no intervention and with the US placing Switzerland on the currency manipulator list, the Swiss Franc has continued to strengthen.

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (15/01/20)

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. S&P 500 Outlook: Warning Signal Raises Risk of Market Correction” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

