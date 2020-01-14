We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast - BoE Doves Challenge GBP/USD Support Levels
2020-01-14 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: UK PM Johnson Expects Trade Deal by Year-End
2020-01-14 09:10:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
2020-01-14 08:43:00
Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-14 10:40:00
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More

2020-01-14 13:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
EUR/USD volatility is making getting a clear handle on anything a bit tricky, as the slow grind since the low since the fall has an upward trend intact, but within the context of a broader downtrend. This inclines me to believe it is corrective and that eventually a breakdown below the multi-month trend-line will materialize. But it may not come before we see some more backing and filling to the upside. Things are a bit tricky at the moment, so taking it slow. It seems, though, a move towards the 10900 area could be in store in the not-too-distant future.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (choppy, watch t-line)

EUR/USD daily chart (choppy, watch t-line)

The US Dollar Index (DXY), largely driven by the Euro, is up against trend-line resistance that could be part of a falling wedge formation. If this is to be the case, then at some point now or a little later on (next couple of weeks) we should see a surge higher develop. For now, respecting the downtrend line. A break above the trend-line and 97.82 is needed to get the chart tilted to the upside.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (falling wedge developing, t-line resistance)

US Dollar Index (DXY) daily chart, falling wedge developing, t-line resistance

USD/JPY broke above the October 2018 trend-line and late-year peaks around the 10972-line, but are already in a battle with another level of resistance. The trend-line from 2015 is running down over today’s high. This puts a bit of a damper on seeing more strength, but the general backdrop doesn’t necessarily make this a great spot to be a bear either. It appears likely that we see a bit of back-and-forth between levels before a resolution in direction.

USD/JPY Daily Chart (at 2015 trend-line)

USD/JPY daily chart, at 2015 trend-line

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

