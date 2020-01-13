We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
2020-01-13 15:00:00
EUR/USD Selloff May Continue Below This Key Support- Euro to USD Price Outlook
2020-01-13 10:40:00
News
Japanese Yen vs US Dollar Breakout, USD/JPY Hits 7-Month Peak - US Market Open
2020-01-13 14:15:00
British Pound Outlook – GBP/USD Looking to Hold Support
2020-01-13 12:00:00
News
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
2020-01-13 15:00:00
Japanese Yen vs US Dollar Breakout, USD/JPY Hits 7-Month Peak - US Market Open
2020-01-13 14:15:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
2020-01-13 06:50:00
Gold Price to Stage Larger Pullback on RSI Sell Signal
2020-01-13 06:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
2020-01-13 06:50:00
Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone May Rally on Trade War Optimism
2020-01-13 05:00:00
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Japanese Yen vs US Dollar Breakout, USD/JPY Hits 7-Month Peak - US Market Open

2020-01-13 14:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT – Japanese Yen vs US Dollar Breakout, USD/JPY Hits 7-Month Peak

GBP/USD BEARISH
GBP: The Pound has begun the week on a soft note, following another round of dovish commentary from BoE officials with Vlieghe stating that without a significant improvement, further stimulus would be appropriate. Consequently, this led to another boost in BoE easing bets, prompting the Pound to come under renewed pressure. This was further exacerbated by a surprise GDP contraction of -0.3% in the November monthly growth report. However, given that this data captures a period of heightened political uncertainty prior to the UK election results, the most important data points will be the upcoming UK PMI surveys. As it stands, money markets are 50/50 for a 25bps cut at the January meeting, up from less than 5% prior to Governor Carney’s speech. Reminder, dovish dissenter, Saunders is due to speak on Wednesday.

JPY: Weakness in the Japanese Yen persists, which in turn sees USD/JPY trade at its highest level in 7-months, having made a technical break above the descending trendline stemming from the October 2018 peak. That said, as investors await the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the US and China, USD/JPY looks to make a push above 110.00 with eyes on for a test of 110.50 (76.4% fib) as equity markets extend gains.

CAD: Marginal gains for Canadian Dollar, despite the slight pullback in oil prices. Subsequently, USD/CAD edges below 1.3050 with investors awaiting the Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey, whereby a better than expected reading could see a return to sub 1.30.

Japanese Yen vs US Dollar Breakout, USD/JPY Hits 7-Month Peak - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (13/01/20)

Japanese Yen vs US Dollar Breakout, USD/JPY Hits 7-Month Peak - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Gold Price Outlook - Slipping Towards Short-Term Support” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. British Pound Outlook – GBP/USD Looking to Hold Support” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. US Dollar Longs Cut, GBP/USD Bulls at Risk, CAD Longs Rise Sharply - COT Report” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

