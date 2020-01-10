Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points
- AUD/USD | Contained by Cluster of DMA’s
- Australian Dollar Rises on Retail Sales Report
- Jobs and Inflation Reports are Pivotal to February Rate Decision
AUD/USD | Contained by Cluster of DMA’s
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|4%
|-1%
|3%
|Weekly
|81%
|-36%
|13%
Overnight, the Australian Dollar had been supported by better than expected retail sales data amid the impact of Black Friday sales. Although, while this may have seen a slight easing of RBA rate cut bets, the seasonal effects in the data somewhat masks the underlying strength of consumption, therefore a clearer image will be provided in the December report. That said, with expectations of a rate cut from the RBA in February split 50/50 focus will be firmly fixed on the Australian jobs report (Jan 23rd) and CPI figures (Jan 29th).
On the technical front, AUD/USD has been contained between 0.6850-0.6900 as the pair consolidates after its topside rejection from the beginning of the year. On the downside, support is situated at 0.6838, which marks the December 17/18th double bottom and coincides with the 100DMA, while topside resistance hovers around 0.6890-0.6900.
Implied range for next week (0.6820 – 0.6930)
Support
Resistance
0.6838
Dec 17/18 double bottom
0.6882
Yesterday’s High
0.6825
Trendline Support
0.6890-0.6900
-
0.6800
Dec 10th low
0.6950
-
AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Mar 2019 – Jan 2020)
Source: IG
--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com
Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX
