Australian Dollar Steady as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Just Misses

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2020-01-01 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Gold Prices Hold Near 4-Month Highs Despite US-China Trade Hopes
2020-01-02 05:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2020-01-01 18:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Commodity Reset – Gold to Mark Resumption, Crude Oil Pending Breakout
2020-01-01 02:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JOEhWudEnK
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE https://t.co/bE4cDbFNJ8
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.48% France 40: 0.92% Wall Street: 0.46% US 500: 0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8vB6icdsUq
  • Brexit Uncertainty Index fell to 52.8 in December from a prior of 55 https://t.co/krCYgm0ZER
  • Poll of negative yielding Euro zone government bonds dropped to a 7-month low in December, according to Tradeweb
  • BoE Survey - UK Businesses reported some drop in Brexit related uncertainty since December election - 42% of UK businesses don't think Brexit uncertainty will be resolved until at least 2021, up from 34%
  • The #FTSE 100 is a stock index representing the performance of the largest companies listed on the LSE. However, as the FTSE 100 began to include more multinational companies, another index now more accurately represents the UK economy. Learn more here: https://t.co/6hpWs3R7gm https://t.co/HkZXuLiIUS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.62%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1C32CDNHT2
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: 0.06% Oil - US Crude: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eS0vbcS2Ft
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uZQHx6Bthw
Australian Dollar Steady as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Just Misses

Australian Dollar Steady as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Just Misses

2020-01-02 01:36:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China Caixin Purchasing Managers Index Talking Points:

  • The PMI came in just under expectations, ending a six-month period of modest rises
  • Hopes for a trade deal and stimulus from Beijing may have blunted any data impact
  • AUD/USD remains highly overbought
AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 14% 9%
Weekly -5% 8% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Australian Dollar remained firmly in holiday mode Thursday, steady against the US Dollar following news that China’s private manufacturing sector expanded a little less than expected last month.

December’s Purchasing Managers Index from media firm Caixin came in at 51.5. That was just below the 51.6 forecast on average by economists and October’s 51.8. However it was still nicely above the 50 mark which separates expansion from contraction.

Taken in conjunction with this week’s official series, which covers large, state-linked entities, the numbers underline the narrative already prevalent in the markets, that China continues to expand but at a greatly reduced pace. The Caixin measure has been rising since June and this latest data may suggest a leveling off.

One of global markets’ most pressing concerns as a new year gets going is the extent to which some trade rapprochement with the United States can spur a revival. The People’s Bank of China cut banks’ reserve requirements on Wednesday. This is the latest in a series of stimulus measures and investors will of course be keen to gauge their effectiveness.

The Australian Dollar can be the foreign exchange market’s favorite liquid China proxy but was not obviously so on Thursday. Despite the reopening of many regional markets, the position of the Christmas and New Year breaks this year means that trade proper may well not revive until Monday

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

The Australian Dollar has been on a tear against its US cousin as a general global risk appetite revival stokes appetite for its pro-cyclical qualities

That revival l has many roots, the most important probably the prospect of that interim trade deal. The election of a strong, pro-Brexit majority government in the UK has also helped. While uncertainties still abound, at least the direction of travel has been agreed. The Australian Dollar has been quite sensitive to Brexit-related risk appetite.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

AUD/USD is back up to highs not seen since July and, not surprisingly given the speed of its rise, looks dramatically overbought. Domestically the chances of lower interest rates are judged by futures markets to have dwindled somewhat, although, if inflation fails to pick up, it remains hard to see how at least one more cut will be avoided. The Reserve Bank of Australia may also worry about the Aussie’s ascent. A strong currency hobbles imported inflation, making stickily below-target price rises even stickier. The central bank is unlikely to fight the market, but its early year commentary on the Aussie’s level will be fascinating.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?ref-author=Cottle.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fed Monetary Policy Outlook in 2020: FOMC Voting Changes
Fed Monetary Policy Outlook in 2020: FOMC Voting Changes
2020-01-02 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Surges, but Rally Looks Overdone
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Surges, but Rally Looks Overdone
2019-12-31 18:30:00
US Dollar Gyrates after Consumer Confidence Miss
US Dollar Gyrates after Consumer Confidence Miss
2019-12-31 16:47:00
Australian Dollar Up as China Manufacturing PMI Hangs On Above 50
Australian Dollar Up as China Manufacturing PMI Hangs On Above 50
2019-12-31 00:54:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.