Australian Dollar Up as China Manufacturing PMI Hangs On Above 50

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-31 03:00:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
US Dollar and Japanese Yen Outlook: False Upside Breakouts?
2019-12-30 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Clears November High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2019-12-31 02:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Gold as Central Banks Remain Accommodative and Inflation Rebounds
2019-12-31 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Inch Up as US Iraq-Syria Strikes Bring Risk Appetite Down
2019-12-30 06:00:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-12-30 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.82%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/F4YcnWenXr
  • #Australia ASX down approximately 1.60 percent early into Asia's Tuesday trading session amid thin liquidity during the holidays with trading volume close to 30% below the average. (BBG) https://t.co/CYyrQyfVIz
  • The #AustralianDollar continued to gain on a holiday-hit Tuesday as official data showed that China’s nascent manufacturing expansion lasted another month. #ChinaPMI https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/31/Australian-Dollar-China-Manufacturing-PMI.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD
  • In the midst of the Thai Baht reaching 2013 highs against the US Dollar, the BOT has urged the public "not to panic", saying "low trading volume" has magnified its strength. (BBG) https://t.co/1qFnMOcSNu
  • The worst Singapore industrial production since 2010 contrasted with the improving outlook in global PMIs on US-China trade deal bets. That may come back to bite the $SGD. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/1SbwWsYhJB https://t.co/blj30Vjoey
  • Discover what kind of forex trader you are - https://www.dailyfx.com/research/dna-fx
  • Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 stock index hints prices may be preparing to turn lower after testing resistance capping gains since November 2007. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/37lrd3t49j https://t.co/1j7v6Z90Qg
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Non-manufacturing PMI (DEC), Actual: 53.5 Expected: 54.2 Previous: 54.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Composite PMI (DEC), Actual: 53.4 Expected: N/A Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Manufacturing PMI (DEC), Actual: 50.2 Expected: 50.1 Previous: 50.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
Australian Dollar Up as China Manufacturing PMI Hangs On Above 50

Australian Dollar Up as China Manufacturing PMI Hangs On Above 50

2019-12-31 00:54:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China Purchasing Managers Index, Talking Points:

  • December’s PMI came in at 50.2
  • This matched November’s print and marked another month of very modest expansion
  • The service sector decelerated but its PMI remained well above the key 50 line
AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 13% 9%
Weekly -5% 10% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar didn’t move much in session clearly thinned by the holidays on news that China’s manufacturing sector managed to stay in expansion territory this month.

Its official Purchasing Managers Index was 50.2, a tick above the 50.1 level markets expected and exactly the same as November’s print. In the logic of PMIs and reading above 50 signifies an expansion for the sector. The latest edition will offer modest relief that the return to positive territory which started last month goes on, even if it remains very tentative.

The PMI was below 50 for eight of 2019’s twelve months as trade war tensions, worries about a more general economic slowdown and political unrest in Hong Kong roiled the Chinese economy.

The service sector reading was 53.5, much more clearly positive but still a deceleration from November’s 54.4, for a composite of 53.4.

All up the data still speak to significant underperformance in the Chinese economy and will do little to alter perceptions that a trade settlement with the US can’t come too soon.

The Australian Dollar can act as the markets’ favorite liquid China bet, thanks to Australia’s huge export links with the world’s number two economy. However, on a New Year’s Eve morning there seemed little appetite to chase AUDUSD higher on these figures.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

The Australian Dollar has had a great run higher since the lows of early December and is now back to highs not seen since July against its US big brother. The Aussie remains one of the pre-eminent global growth-play currencies and has therefore done well as investors have started to feel more confident and pushed US stick indexes up to new record highs.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

AUD/USD has also been supported by hopes for better trade relations between the US and China, and also by the election of a strong majority government in the UK which ended the torturous Brexit deadlock in Parliament. The Australian Dollar has been one of the currencies most sensitive to the Brexit story and its effects on risk appetite.

Domestically job-creation has remained strong and, while the markets would not be surprised to see record-low Australian interest rates fall again in 2020, the probability of such a move has been judged to have lessened a bit this month.

Official inflation figures may well be key here, with consumer price growth stubbornly below the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2% lower target band all year. A stronger Australian Dollar makes that target even harder to hit, so RBA commentary on the currency as the new year gets under way will be fascinating.

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Risk of Upside Breakout Despite Resistance Holding
Gold Price Outlook: Risk of Upside Breakout Despite Resistance Holding
2019-12-30 13:05:00
Fed Monetary Policy Outlook in 2020: FOMC Voting Changes
Fed Monetary Policy Outlook in 2020: FOMC Voting Changes
2019-12-30 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-27 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.