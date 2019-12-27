Canadian Dollar Risks 2020 Breakout as USD/CAD Drops to Key Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Braces For 2020 Ahead of Trade Wars, Debt Risks, Slow Growth
2019-12-27 08:00:00
Currencies May See Wild Swings if Slow Growth Breaks CLO Market
2019-12-27 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-27 04:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-26 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currencies May See Wild Swings if Slow Growth Breaks CLO Market
2019-12-27 03:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-26 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude OIl Prices Nudge Three Month Peaks As US Data Lift Demand Hopes
2019-12-27 07:38:00
Currencies May See Wild Swings if Slow Growth Breaks CLO Market
2019-12-27 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude OIl Prices Nudge Three Month Peaks As US Data Lift Demand Hopes
2019-12-27 07:38:00
Currencies May See Wild Swings if Slow Growth Breaks CLO Market
2019-12-27 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2019-12-26 18:04:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow, & Bitcoin – Charts to Watch
2019-12-24 17:49:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE https://t.co/sujaxevJqE
  • Heads up traders! As we head into the holidays, market action is probably going to be fairly tepid amid low liquidity. However, as ever, remain aware: thinner liquidity opens the door to violent volatility if there are sudden #tradewar or other fundamental risks hitting the news.
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/qbLCv6RP0H https://t.co/s2FNYpOKag
  • In Q1 of 2019 @JMcQueenFX wrote on a $70 price target for crude #oil - a level that has been tested a few times since. This can positively or negatively impact a wide variety of currency rates. Find out currencies may be impacted by rising oil prices here: https://t.co/kdOAEHlTJb https://t.co/3svDqGN7fc
  • Crude #oil is ranked among the most liquid commodities in the world, meaning high volumes and clear charts for oil trading. How can you trade oil smartly? Get your tips here: https://t.co/RgaIpk8Hem #OOTT https://t.co/si5bLuCpLR
  • The $CAD and crude #oil are strongly correlated. How does this correlation work? Find out here: https://t.co/wj3VtjM6e6 #OOTT https://t.co/SjBbJYdVP1
  • What are the top differences between #WTI and #Brent? learn how to trade crude oil better here: https://t.co/gbFAOWPEbQ #OOTT https://t.co/rxgjBCjpdl
  • Stock market volatility can lead to some very bright opportunities. Do you know how to identify the most volatile stocks? Read up for an in-depth exploration on stock volatility and the best practice tips for trading them here: https://t.co/I7wKJDv9D0 https://t.co/6Ygpij4TDs
  • Price stability and economic development are the primary goals of the SNB (Swiss National Bank). Traders ought to keep up with the SNB’s latest changes since it can cause large shifts in the $CHF. Learn how to navigate this safe-haven currency here: https://t.co/4mQD5StbU1 https://t.co/MWY1rQKI2l
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvduqD $XAUUSD https://t.co/RBw03OWX5P
Canadian Dollar Risks 2020 Breakout as USD/CAD Drops to Key Support

Canadian Dollar Risks 2020 Breakout as USD/CAD Drops to Key Support

2019-12-27 12:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Analysis and News

  • Canadian Dollar Buoyed by Rising Oil and Equity Markets
  • Extreme Greed Raises Scope for Reversal in Risk Sentiment
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Canadian Dollar Buoyed by Rising Oil and Equity Markets

The commodity linked Canadian Dollar has continued to strengthen against the greenback as oil prices edge higher, while equity markets have also extended on its gains. Consequently, USD/CAD is trading at its lowest level since October 30th with the pair dipping towards the 2019 low (1.3016). With European equities pushing higher throughout the morning session, this has spilled over into US equity futures with the S&P 500 gaining 0.3%, alongside this, the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 is so far reporting its best month since June, having risen over 4.6% thus far.

Extreme Greed Raises Scope for Reversal in Risk Sentiment

That said, given the continued appreciation in equity markets, positioning on the upside may become somewhat stretched amid the CNN Fear & Greed Index highlighting that current market conditions are in extreme greed territory. As such, with risk reward for further gains appearing less attractive, equity markets are at risk of a potential reversal and thus pro-risk currencies such as the CAD, AUD & NZD may experience a speed bump. In turn, we would expect the 2019 low to hold for now.

Canadian Dollar Risks 2020 Breakout as USD/CAD Drops to Key Support

USDCAD: Daily Time Frame (May 2019 – Dec 2019)

Canadian Dollar Risks 2020 Breakout as USD/CAD Drops to Key Support

Chart by IG

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fed Monetary Policy Outlook in 2020: FOMC Voting Changes
Fed Monetary Policy Outlook in 2020: FOMC Voting Changes
2019-12-27 09:00:00
SGD Faces Tough Road Ahead as Singapore Output Contrasts PMIs
SGD Faces Tough Road Ahead as Singapore Output Contrasts PMIs
2019-12-27 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Steady as China Industrial Profits Return To Growth
Australian Dollar Steady as China Industrial Profits Return To Growth
2019-12-27 01:04:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Hits 6-Week High, Overbought Signal Flashes
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Hits 6-Week High, Overbought Signal Flashes
2019-12-24 10:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.