EUR/USD
News
Elliott Wave Analysis: US Dollar Progresses in Weaker Trend
2019-12-16 21:39:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound, GBP/USD Outlook as No-Deal Brexit Fears Resurface
2019-12-17 00:00:00
Elliott Wave Analysis: US Dollar Progresses in Weaker Trend
2019-12-16 21:39:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Calendar Winds Down into Year-End
2019-12-16 13:30:00
Gold
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-16 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Multi-Month Triangle Eyes Bullish Breakout
2019-12-16 15:30:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Real Time News
Australian Dollar Dips on Downbeat RBA Minutes, Jobs Data Up Next

2019-12-17 00:56:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Australian Dollar, Reserve Bank of Australia Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes. Talking Points:

  • RBA stuck mostly to a familiar script
  • Cautious optimism is the watchword for the global economy
  • Domestically jobs and consumer sentiment remain crucial

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Australian Dollar dipped Tuesday following the release of minutes from the last monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia which struck a quite downbeat note.

The meeting itself saw the key Official Cash Rate left on hold at its 0.75% record low, with the minutes saying that the central bank would now monitor the economics and reassess if necessary in February. It stuck to old messages of reassurance that more stimulus could be added if needed. Markets think it will be, with interest rates expected to fall again in the new year. Some economists prepared to bet on Quantitative Easing- so far untried in Australia.

However, the minutes also said that it would be ‘concerning’ if the outlook for jobs deteriorated, putting extra impetus on Thursday’s official data on this subject. October was a rare weak month for Australian job creation. November may better it, but investors may be keen to see that it does before committing themselves.

The RBA remains concerned that wage growth is not strong enough for inflation goals to be met, but that a gradual recovery in house prices could help consumers feel more upbeat.

All up this was a fairly steady snapshot of RBA opinion, with the concession that global risks may have receded balanced by worries about the domestic picture. Still, AUD/USD retreated in the aftermath. The markets foresee easier policy ahead and this report changed no minds.

On its daily chart, AUD/USD remains capped by the one-month peaks of December 13. The currency benefitted from a surge in global risk appetite following last week’s news that the US and China were ready for a ‘phase one’ trade deal. Sentiment has wilted a little since, however as the markets remain short of detail on this subject or the chances of a more substantive, phase two agreement.

Australian Dollar Dips on Downbeat RBA Minutes, Jobs Data Up Next

The currency also benefitted from the conclusive result of the UK’s ‘Brexit’ election but its own lack of monetary policy support is likely to continue to weigh.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Can Semiconductors Lead the Index Higher?
2019-12-16 17:30:00
US December PMI Data Prints Near Expectations
2019-12-16 15:16:00
British Pound (GBP) Underpinned and Looking to Move Higher - Webinar
2019-12-16 12:45:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook - Positive Sentiment But Don't Push Too Hard
2019-12-16 09:00:00
