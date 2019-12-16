We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
World's Oldest Central Bank to Exit Negative Rate Policy First
2019-12-16 05:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Flirting with Support Break
2019-12-16 01:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-15 16:00:00
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-15 16:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip as Lack of US-China Trade Detail Worries Investors
2019-12-16 06:58:00
Gold Price Holds Support Zone as Trump Negotiates Phase Two Trade Deal
2019-12-16 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip as Lack of US-China Trade Detail Worries Investors
2019-12-16 06:58:00
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-15 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip as Lack of US-China Trade Detail Worries Investors

2019-12-16 06:58:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil and Gold Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices gave back some of their gains from last week
  • Their longer-term uptrend still looks vigorous
  • Gold benefitted a little from worries that trade-deal detail is lacking

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Crude oil prices retreated Monday from the near three-month highs seen last week. Markets continued to applaud the prospect of a phase one trade deal between China and the US while realizing that the still elusive phase two accord will be where the real action is. Lack of detail

Growth sensitive markets such as oil made gains last week on news of both the interim deal and the victory of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom’s crucial general election. However, oil prices inched back down again as the magnitude of work still to do between the world’s two largest national economies became apparent, with agreement so far really amounting to little more than a formalized tariff truce.

There was better economic news out of China Monday, with both retail sales and industrial production beating market forecasts suggesting that, at very least, Beijing’s stimulus measures may be paying off. However, energy markets continued to slip as trade details continued to dominate sentiment.

US crude’s weekly chart shows the uptrend from late September still very much in process.

US Crude Oil Prices, Weekly Chart

However, the rally seems now to be capped by resistance from July 1’s highs at $61.12/barrel. This point bars the way to the year’s peaks in the $66 area. It’s notable, however that the downtrend line from October 2018’s five-year peaks has broken to the upside. Further gains look likely but, as the next couple of days are short of heavyweight economic numbers, trade headlines are likely to drive this market.

Gold prices gained some support as Asia-Pacific investors fretted the lack of trade-deal details to date. Haven assets had struggled last week as both the trade and Brexit stories revived risk appetite sharply.

Spot Gold Prices, Daily Chart

The daily chart uptrend from November’s lows remains very much in play although the longer-term downtrend line from this year’s September peak still looks like a cap on this market.

The rest of the global session offers a raft of closely-watched Purchasing Managers Index figures from Europe and the US. These may offer the markets some temporary directional clues.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

