Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown

Lowe: Weakness in consumption growth was GDP surprise $AUDUSD

...and despite the surge in volatility last week (over 55% jump from the Nov 26 low to Dec 3 high), the net speculative short futures position barely budged https://t.co/or2EZnslUc

Lowe: Confident consumers will spend more, but many people have high debt so spending takes longer $AUD

RBA's Lowe: GDP outcome was broadly in line with expectations $AUDUSD

The $VIX went through a wild ride this past session. Looks like there is far more uncertainty under the surface than what the SPX itself is showing https://t.co/zDiCZMc12q

RT @Fxhedgers: "U.S tariffs on Chinese imports still scheduled to go on Dec 15th, China is preparing for those tariffs to go active." : tra…

$AUDJPY may be breaking under a Rising Wedge. Still plenty of event risk this week to drive price action for the sentiment-linked pair (#Fed, #tradewars, #UKelection2019, and more). A daily close under 73.36 could pave the way to revisit October lows - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2019/11/07/FX-Trading-Setups-in-AUDJPY-On-US-China-Trade-Talk-Outcomes.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/EPUOuSqy6V

After breaking beneath support at $7,100 in late November, #Bitcoin has rebounded to $7,400. Get your $btc market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/jM8fGbvxjg https://t.co/vmbjgGrZ7J

Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Lhvac9uclS