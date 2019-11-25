Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Trade Wars and Earnings Ahead of Black Friday

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-25 21:28:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-25 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-25 17:00:00
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open
2019-11-25 13:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-25 21:28:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-25 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Descending Channel Prevails - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-25 17:25:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-25 17:00:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-25 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇳🇿 NZD Retail Sales Ex Inflation (QoQ) (3Q), Actual: 1.6% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-25
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.02% Gold: -0.50% Silver: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MLvYYHz3xy
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 58.02 (+0.43%), ICE Brent Crude 63.70 (+0.49%), NYM NYH Gasoline 167.78 (+0.21%). [delayed]
  • RT @PeterHanksFX: The $BTC decline continues... Read my Bitcoin forecast here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/11/21/bitcoin-btc-price-plunges-to-support-will-bulls-react.html?CHID=9&QPID=917701 https://t.co/IJEnPXtQjs
  • What are the truths and lies of #forex trading regardless of your #tradingstyle here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/K0g5KTfZAn
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.68%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AOpkuhJQJL
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD Retail Sales Ex Inflation (QoQ) (3Q) due at 21:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-25
  • Event risks for tomorrow include Chair Powell speaking in Rhode Island, AUD RBA's Lowe speaking in Sydney, USD Advance Goods Trade Balance, USD Consumer Confidence Index and NZD RBNZ Governor News Conference https://t.co/O7l0CpSEEy
  • US Equities Update (Monday Close): $SPX +0.73% $DJI +0.68% $NDX +1.21% $RTY +1.97% $VIX -3.48%
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.16% France 40: 0.05% US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nVVgbUMWZd
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Trade Wars and Earnings Ahead of Black Friday

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Trade Wars and Earnings Ahead of Black Friday

2019-11-25 21:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast:

  • Just last week, a phase one trade deal seemed unlikely before 2020, but trade optimism returned to the market on Monday nevertheless
  • Earnings from Dell and HP might provide short-term volatility while trade wars remain the larger concern
  • Upcoming economic data could also play a part in the Nasdaq’s performance

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Trade Wars and Earnings Ahead of Black Friday

The Nasdaq 100 trades near record highs at the onset of the shortened holiday week, an environment that could see lower volume and heightened risk of volatility. Since fewer traders are expected to be at their desks, the number of people to exchange shares is lessened, which could see modest moves exacerbated as standing positions are stopped out or reach their limit. With that in mind, events that would typically evoke little market reaction could see mountains made from molehills.

Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday

To that end, traders should be cognizant of the various upcoming events. On the earnings side of the market, investors will look to reports from Best Buy, Dell and HP Inc to stoke volatility in the first half of the week. With the larger retail names like Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s split on their earnings reports, the smaller companies in the sector will look to provide further color on the performance of the broader retail sector. If earnings disappoint across the board, they could erode sentiment and undermine the Nasdaq 100 into the latter half of the week.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (May 2019 – November 2019) (Chart 1)

Nasdaq 100

Similarly, a speech from Jerome Powell, advance goods trade balance and durable goods orders are among the list of event risks that could influence the Nasdaq. If, on the other hand, the week goes off without a hitch, investors could look to enjoy a subsequent tailwind from the “Santa Claus Rally” which typically sees the market tick higher into the end of the year. Still, the market will have to weather a series of upcoming events with the VIX at impressively low levels and prime conditions for an unexpected shock. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday
Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday
2019-11-25 18:30:00
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open
2019-11-25 13:45:00
Gold Price Forecast - Looking to Re-Test Three-Month Low
Gold Price Forecast - Looking to Re-Test Three-Month Low
2019-11-25 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.