Stock Market Outlook Weakens After US-China Meeting Delayed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Slumps into Range Support– Trade Levels
2019-11-06 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Stalls-GBP/USD Levels
2019-11-06 20:00:00
EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY & GBP/USD Coil as UK Election Campaigning Begins
2019-11-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-06 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
USD/CNH Above 7.0, Gold Pops on US-China Trade Deal Delay
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • UK PM Johnson says Brexit to be completed in January $GBP $EUR
  • Huge moves today in #BRL #EWZ after #brazil’s oil auction didn’t attract as many buyers as anticipated. Stay tuned for an update and tech analysis. In the meantime, here is a little context of the event that I previewed yesterday -https://t.co/piIls5ticR
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1,491.20 (+0.52%), #Aluminum 1811.00 (-0.22%), and #Copper 5,940.00 (+1.07%) [delayed]
  • "What do you mean the Trump - Xi signing can be delayed until December? How could this happen and create such uncertainty for the markets and economy?" is something someone would say that has been living under a rock for two years
  • The $CNY weakened above the 7.0 handle against the $USD while the price of #gold spiked higher and equity indices slipped following reports that the phase one US-China trade agreement will be pushed back. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/fPgFEomg9A https://t.co/73SL2yPzbO
  • most recent piece posted to ZH, looking at Cable's bull pennant ahead of Carney's final 'Super Thursday' atop the Bank of England $GBPUSD https://t.co/FK3lyhXZrN
  • UK PM Johnson: - Party will be cutting taxes after election $GBP
  • UK PM Johnson: - This country is aching to move beyond Brexit $EUR $GBP
  • #Sterling Price Outlook: British #Pound Breakout Stalls- $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/VdzVCzXjlg https://t.co/k0NgDJyvym
  • UK PM Johnson says he is proud of this Brexit deal $GBP
Stock Market Outlook Weakens After US-China Meeting Delayed

Stock Market Outlook Weakens After US-China Meeting Delayed

2019-11-06 19:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Stock Market Outlook:

  • A Reuters report said the meeting could be delayed until December
  • Switzerland and Sweden are among the potential locations to host trade deal signing
  • The delay works to undermine investor optimism regarding the deal and undercut US stocks

Stock Market Outlook Weakens After US-China Meeting Delayed

In my weekly equity webinar, I noted the US-China trade deal was anything but concrete. As history has shown, the two sides have frequently displayed an unwillingness or inability to make notable progress on trade – despite what the stock market’s valuation might suggest. Evidently, my concerns were vindicated on Wednesday when Reuters released a report that stated the US and China may not meet until December to discuss trade.

S&P 500 Price Chart: 5 - Minute Time Frame (November 6) (Chart 1)

S&P500 Price Chart

The announcement resulted in a quick, but modest, selloff in the stock market. Now, traders will have to reassess the likelihood of the phase one trade deal reaching completion and recent optimism that has helped push stocks to all-time highs may fade in turn. Still, it is important to keep in mind that while the fundamental drivers for a bullish continuation have weakened, the Fed’s willingness to ease has created a constant tailwind for the longer-term outlook. To this point, the Fed’s position has seemingly overpowered the headwinds from the ongoing economic conflict and global growth slowdown.

Stock Market Outlook Weakens After US-China Meeting Delayed

That being said, IG Client Sentiment Data reveals a modest pullback in short exposure on the S&P 500 which could hint that the index is soon due for a reversal lower. Retail trader data shows 21.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.55 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.16% higher than Tuesday and 2.52% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.74% higher than Tuesday and 0.39% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests the S&P 500 may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current US 500 price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short, but further changes in positioning may be warranted.

Regardless, such a reversal would align with the fundamental deterioration brought about by the trade war news and the potential for volatility in November. Thus, if a deeper retracement does materialize, it would allow for a period of consolidation that could create a staging ground for another attack higher when conditions improve and the market has adjusted to the news.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Stock Market November Forecast: History Suggests Volatility is Overdue

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CNH Above 7.0, Gold Pops on US-China Trade Deal Delay
USD/CNH Above 7.0, Gold Pops on US-China Trade Deal Delay
2019-11-06 17:30:00
US Dollar Slips, Canadian Dollar Dragged Down by Soft Crude Oil Prices - US Market Open
US Dollar Slips, Canadian Dollar Dragged Down by Soft Crude Oil Prices - US Market Open
2019-11-06 13:45:00
Brexit Briefing: UK Election Campaign Begins, EUR/GBP Support Critical
Brexit Briefing: UK Election Campaign Begins, EUR/GBP Support Critical
2019-11-06 09:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Sinks on Worse than Expected Jobs Data
New Zealand Dollar Sinks on Worse than Expected Jobs Data
2019-11-05 21:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.